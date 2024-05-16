A-Mei holding 2nd S'pore concert after 1st night sells out

Mandopop star A-Mei is having a second concert for the Singapore stop of her "ASMeiR MAX 2024" world tour.

After selling out the first night of her show, promoter IMC Live Global has announced an additional show happening on Jul. 28 — the day after the first gig, which is slated for Jul. 27.

Details

Tickets are priced at S$148, S$188, S$228, S$268 and S$328, excluding booking fees.

UOB credit and debit cardmembers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam will be able to purchase tickets from 11am on May 21.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets from at 11am on May 23.

Tickets can be purchased on SISTIC.

Top image via A-Mei & IMC Live Global's respective Instagram accounts