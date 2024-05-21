7 weeks after S'pore-flagged ship collapsed Baltimore bridge, 21 crew still stuck on board

The 21 crew members of Singapore-flagged vessel Dali, which collided with and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, U.S., are reportedly still confined within the ship seven weeks after the bridge collapse, AP News and BBC reported.

The Dali has been stuck among the wreckage since the bridge collapsed, AP News reported.

Left mostly without communication

The Dali crew, comprising 20 Indian nationals and a Sri Lankan man, have been left mostly without communication after their phones were seized by the FBI as part of the investigation.

Darrell Wilson, a spokesperson for Synergy Marine, the Dali's Singapore-based management company, said that the crew's phones have been replaced with a new one.

However, the new phones did not contain crucial personal information that's on the old phones, such as contact numbers, family photos, and banking apps to send money back home.

Joshua Messick, executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center and among the few individuals who have been in touch with the crew, said that the crew are currently "really isolated".

"They just can't reach out to the folks they need to, or even look at pictures of their children before they go to sleep. It's really a sad situation."

Remained occupied

The crew are reportedly receiving visits from unions and religious groups.

They are also receiving care packages containing candy, socks, and puzzles, among other things, from well-wishers.

Wilson said that food is not a concern for the crew members as the Dali is well-stocked for long voyages. Additional food has also been brought on board the ship.

Crew members have also remained occupied with the numerous responsibilities involved in operating a large cargo ship.

They are also participating in the ongoing federal probe into the collision and are supporting with the salvage operations of the collapsed bridge.

Morale dipped

The Singapore Maritime Officers' Union and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen, the two unions representing the crew members, said in a joint statement dated May 11 that "morale (among crew members) has understandably dipped".

Some of the concerns faced by the crew members include the loss of communication, emotional distress, and the fear that they will be held personally accountable for the incident.

Explosives set off while crew still onboard

On Monday (May 14), a demolition crew set off explosives to break down the largest remaining component of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The operation was carried out while all 21 Dali crew were still onboard.

U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Shannon Gilreath said that the crew would remain below deck during the operation, as they are necessary to keep the ship staffed and operational.

Expected to remain on the ship for foreseeable future

The Dali is scheduled to be refloated during high tide next Tuesday (May 21), according to officials cited by AP News.

The cargo ship will be guided to a nearby terminal in the Port of Baltimore by several tugboats. The Dali is expected to remain at the Port for a few weeks and go through temporary repairs before being shifted to a shipyard for more repairs.

The 21 crew members are expected to remain on the ship for the foreseeable future as investigations of the collision continue.

“Nobody knows that ship better than the crew,” Wilson said. “So they are instrumental in helping with the salvage operation as well as the investigation process.”

Top image via @_emergent_/X.