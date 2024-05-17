Back

S'pore's tourist arrivals in April 2024 lowest for the year so far, dips to 1.36 million after major concerts

Arrivals from China fell between March and April.

Belmont Lay | May 17, 2024, 02:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals in April 2024 was the lowest for the year so far.

A total of 1.36 million tourists came to Singapore that month, according to the latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on May 16.

Arrivals declined

This marked a fall from 1.48 million in March, when American pop star Taylor Swift performed six shows at the National Stadium.

This was also lower than the the first two months of the year, when Singapore recorded 1.44 million visitors each month in January and February.

British band Coldplay played several shows here in January.

In February, Chinese New Year celebrations along with the start of the Singapore-China mutual 30-day visa-free scheme boosted arrival numbers.

Arrivals by countries

Indonesia, with 243,893 visitors, overtook China to become the top source of arrivals in April.

There were 205,034 visitors from Indonesia in March.

China was in second place with 220,444 tourists, down from 247,725 in the preceding month.

India took the third spot with 106,703 visitors, compared to 97,049 visitors in March.

Rounding out the top five were Malaysia (106,191) and Australia (96,892).

The Philippines fell from fourth place in March to sixth place in April.

In the year to date, Singapore reported 5.71 million international visitor arrivals.

This is about 90 per cent of the figures for the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

STB expects 15 million to 16.5 million tourist arrivals in 2024.

Top photo via Google Maps

7 men in S'pore, aged 23-39, charged for riding motorcycle without valid licence & insurance coverage

One woman was charged for permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

May 17, 2024, 01:02 AM

SCDF officer, 30, who passed away fighting ship fire, to get ceremonial funeral

CPT Tay Xue Qin Kenneth was a regular officer who had excelled in various proficiency and certification tests.

May 17, 2024, 12:22 AM

Anwar & Prabowo congratulate PM Wong

They expressed their well wishes over congratulatory calls with him on May 16.

May 16, 2024, 09:07 PM

7 weeks after S'pore-flagged ship collapsed Baltimore bridge, 21 crew still stuck on board

They are expected to remain on the ship for foreseeable future.

May 16, 2024, 08:20 PM

M'sian police investigating message with religious insult printed on Domino's receipt

“We are deeply disappointed that a customer made a hurtful and disrespectful comment when placing their order."

May 16, 2024, 07:15 PM

KFC M'sia offering 1-for-1 exchange if customers find chicken pieces too small, but must be uneaten

This was after a Mother's Day deal that saw some KFC outlets in Malaysia experiencing a surge in business.

May 16, 2024, 07:08 PM

Loyal Genki Sushi fan tries out their new seasonal snow crab menu. It’s crab-solutely amazing.

Crab puns galore.

May 16, 2024, 06:35 PM

World leaders congratulate Lawrence Wong on his appointment as PM

Congratulations, congratulations.

May 16, 2024, 06:22 PM

More thundery showers in S'pore in 2nd half of May 2024

Stay warm.

May 16, 2024, 06:13 PM

Delivery driver, 49, drives lorry into officer at Gurkha camp when his 'wanted' status discovered

He hit another officer with the lorry's side mirror.

May 16, 2024, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.