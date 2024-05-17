S'pore's tourist arrivals in April 2024 lowest for the year so far, dips to 1.36 million after major concerts

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals in April 2024 was the lowest for the year so far.

A total of 1.36 million tourists came to Singapore that month, according to the latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on May 16.

Arrivals declined

This marked a fall from 1.48 million in March, when American pop star Taylor Swift performed six shows at the National Stadium.

This was also lower than the the first two months of the year, when Singapore recorded 1.44 million visitors each month in January and February.

British band Coldplay played several shows here in January.

In February, Chinese New Year celebrations along with the start of the Singapore-China mutual 30-day visa-free scheme boosted arrival numbers.

Arrivals by countries

Indonesia, with 243,893 visitors, overtook China to become the top source of arrivals in April.

There were 205,034 visitors from Indonesia in March.

China was in second place with 220,444 tourists, down from 247,725 in the preceding month.

India took the third spot with 106,703 visitors, compared to 97,049 visitors in March.

Rounding out the top five were Malaysia (106,191) and Australia (96,892).

The Philippines fell from fourth place in March to sixth place in April.

In the year to date, Singapore reported 5.71 million international visitor arrivals.

This is about 90 per cent of the figures for the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

STB expects 15 million to 16.5 million tourist arrivals in 2024.

Top photo via Google Maps