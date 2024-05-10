S'pore to have Porsche Experience Centre by 2027 & wellness attraction at Marina South by 2030

A Porsche Experience Centre is slated to be built in Singapore by 2027 next to Changi Exhibition Centre.

When launched, it will be Singapore’s first permanent driving-focused facility.

It will be the German carmaker's first experience centre in Southeast Asia and will feature a 2km handling track, themed exhibitions, and immersive racing simulators, CNA and The Straits Times reported on the announcement.

This will be Porsche's 11th experience centre.

Existing facilities have been set up in Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom.

Wellness centre

Also announced on May 10 is a new wellness attraction, set to be developed on the southern coast of Singapore near Marina Barrage, close to the waterfront and places of interest nearby by 2030.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will launch a tender in the coming months for the development of the wellness attraction.

Singapore is projected to receive between 15 million and 16.5 million international visitor arrivals in 2024, with tourism receipts expected to reach between S$27.5 billion and S$29 billion, CNA reported, quoting STB chief executive Melissa Ow.

In 2023, Singapore saw 13.6 million international visitor arrivals and S$27.2 billion in tourism receipts, which was almost on par with pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, it was also reported.

The global wellness market hit US$5.6 trillion in 2022 and is projected to grow to almost US$8.5 trillion in 2027, Ow said.

A variety of wellness experiences could be offered, including therapeutic arts, light- and frequency-based therapies, complementary health facilities, as well as indoor and outdoor water- or equipment-based types of fitness experiences, but there will not be accommodation element.

The new attraction will compete with resort hotspots in Bali and Phuket by being "a large format development" that is "within the context of Singapore as an urban destination", which also "play to our strengths of convenience", Ow added.

Top photos via Porsche & STB