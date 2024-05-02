Back

2NE1's CL joins Waterbomb S'pore 2024 lineup

Two 2NE1 members headlining the same event.

Lee Wei Lin | May 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

2NE1's CL, also known as Lee Chaerin, has been announced as part of Waterbomb Singapore 2024's lineup.

There will be more Korean acts announced in the coming weeks.

Currently, this is what the lineup looks like for the two-day event:

Aug. 24

  • 2NE1's Sandara Park

  • VIVIZ

  • Kwon Eunbi

  • Kid Milli

  • lullaboy

  • ALYPH

Aug. 25

  • 2NE1's CL

  • Got7's BamBam

  • BIBI

  • BEBE

  • Sorn

  • Haven

Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.

The remainder of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Top photos from CL's Instagram

