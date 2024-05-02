2NE1's CL joins Waterbomb S'pore 2024 lineup

2NE1's CL, also known as Lee Chaerin, has been announced as part of Waterbomb Singapore 2024's lineup.
There will be more Korean acts announced in the coming weeks.
Currently, this is what the lineup looks like for the two-day event:
Aug. 24
- 2NE1's Sandara Park
- VIVIZ
- Kwon Eunbi
- Kid Milli
- lullaboy
- ALYPH
Aug. 25
- 2NE1's CL
- Got7's BamBam
- BIBI
- BEBE
- Sorn
- Haven
Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.
