2NE1's CL joins Waterbomb S'pore 2024 lineup

2NE1's CL, also known as Lee Chaerin, has been announced as part of Waterbomb Singapore 2024's lineup.

There will be more Korean acts announced in the coming weeks.

Currently, this is what the lineup looks like for the two-day event:

Aug. 24

2NE1's Sandara Park

VIVIZ

Kwon Eunbi

Kid Milli

lullaboy

ALYPH

Aug. 25

2NE1's CL

Got7's BamBam

BIBI

BEBE

Sorn

Haven

Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.

The remainder of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Top photos from CL's Instagram