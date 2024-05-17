Tiger killed after dashing onto M'sia expressway

An adult Malayan tiger collided with a car after it dashed onto the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway in Malaysia.

Dashcam footage showed that the accident took place on May 16 at around 1:20am.

The tiger had suddenly emerged from the right side of the expressway, directly in the path of the dashcam vehicle.

The vehicle was apparently travelling at around 100km/h when the collision occurred.

From videos online, the damage to the car's bonnet appeared extensive.

The tiger succumbed to its injuries, and according to the Malaysia Animal Association, was estimated to be around five years old.

Critically endangered

Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Rozidan Md Yasin believed the tiger had come from the Bukit Tinggi forest reserve in Bentong, reported The Star.

The large predator weighed around 130kg.

Rozidan added that the department has collected the tiger's carcass.

The critically endangered Malayan tiger numbers less than 200 in the wild, and is threatened mainly by poaching and habitat loss.

This is the third time a tiger was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia in recent months.

The Malaysia Animal Association shared in a Facebook post that two previous incidents took place on Mar. 21, 2o24, and Nov. 9, 2023.

Top photo from info.semasa / FB and Malaysia Animal Association / FB