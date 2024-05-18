No S'porean detained, suspect does not have ties to JI: Inspector-General of M'sia Police

No Singaporeans were among the seven individuals remanded over the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that all those detained were Malaysians, New Straits Times reported.

"All of those who were detained are Malaysian citizens," Razarudin stated, rebuking multiple reports that said a Singaporean was among the seven detained.

According to The Star, a Singaporean was among seven individuals who were detained in connection to the attack.

The individuals have been remanded for seven days until May 24 to assist in investigations into the attack, said Bernama.

The Star reported that the remand was issued at the district police headquarters instead of at the Johor Bahru Magistrate's Court out of safety concerns.

The individuals placed under remand include five members of the suspect's family aged 19 to 62.

The remaining two out of the seven individuals were two students from higher learning institutions who are believed to have a connection with the incident.

Elderly woman claimed to be Singaporean

According to the New Straits Times, criminal defence lawyer Muhammad Zahier Rosli from the National Legal Aid Foundation told CNA that an elderly woman was among the seven individuals detained.

The woman told him she was a Singaporean.

He also said that the 65-year-old woman was the mother of the 21-year-old male responsible for the attack.

"She told me that she was Singaporean and that she was 65 years old. But we could not verify this as she did not have an identity card on hand."

What happened

At around 2:45am on May. 17, two police officers in Johor were killed.

State police chief commissioner M Kumar said the attack occurred in Ulu Tiram, a suburb of Johor Bahru.

A masked intruder armed with pistols and a machete killed two police officers, aged 22 and 24, at Ulu Tiram police station and injured another.

The intruder was reportedly shot dead at the scene.

The police later recovered a Walther P99 pistol and a HK MP5 rifle.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the suspect is believed to have been a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group.

New Straits Times reported that Razarudin said JI materials were found at the suspect's house.

Five family members of the suspect have also been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Razarudin added that following the attack, over 20 JI members have been identified in Johor.

Attack suspect not JI member

Razarudin said that the male who was shot dead at the incident was not a member of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

New Straits Times stated that the man was initially suspected to be linked to JI due to his father's involvement with the terrorist group.

Preliminary police investigations found the suspect was believed to have acted alone, driven by his own motivations and understanding, said New Straits Times.

Related story

Top photo via Google Maps