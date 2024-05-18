Late S'porean chef Tariq Helou's restaurant Fleurette to close on Jun. 15, 2024

Fleurette, the restaurant owned by late Singaporean chef Tariq Helou, will permanently close its only outlet at 204 Rangoon Road from Jun. 15, 2024.

Helou, 29, passed away abruptly on Apr. 25.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"Fleurette is synonymous with Tariq"

In a Facebook post on May 17, the restaurant said that it will be serving its spring menu up to Jun. 15, after which it will shut its doors.

Fleurette said Helou was excited to share the menu with customers.

"Fleurette is synonymous with Tariq. One cannot exist without the other. As much as we want to further his dream, we realise that we must carry his legacy in our hearts and in our own personal ways."

The spring menu consists of the restaurant's signature offerings such as chilled somen and Hokkaido milk ice cream with olive oil.

Helou had worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and owned pop-up restaurant Division Supper Club in 2019.

In 2023, he was also titled Asia’s "most googled chef" by travel platform Explore Worldwide, with 1.62 million Google searches to his name.

