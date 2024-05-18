Back

25,900 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore from May 5-11, MOH tracking closely

Stay vigilant.

Hannah Martens | May 18, 2024, 03:00 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappCovid-19 cases rose to 25,900 in Singapore during the week of May 5 to 11, 2024, compared to 13,700 cases in the previous week.

The average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 181 to 250, while the daily average Intensive Care Unit cases remained low at three cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on May 18 that it is closely tracking the recent rise in Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

"While there is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previous variants, immunity in population has likely waned over time," said MOH.

MOH urged the public to stay updated with the Covid-19 vaccines to protect themselves against current and emerging virus strains and exercise personal and social responsibility to minimise transmission.

Vaccination recommended

MOH shared that about 80 per cent of the local population had completed their initial or additional dose but had not received a dose within the last year.

"This indicates that immunity in the population is likely to have waned," said MOH.

"The protection against Covid-19 outweighs the risk from Covid-19 vaccination, and we urge individuals to keep updated with their Covid-19 vaccination."

MOH stated that the updated Covid-19 vaccines are free for all eligible residents.

Healthier SG enrollees can now receive their Covid-19 vaccination at about 250 participating Healthier SG clinics islandwide.

Over the next few months, MOH will progressively expand the network of Healthier SG clinics offering Covid-19 vaccination to ensure it is readily accessible to the community.

Additional Mobile Vaccination Teams will be deployed to selected heartland locations in the coming weeks.

From May 21 to Jun. 29, the five Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will extend their operating hours on Saturdays and eve of Public Holidays from 9am to 7pm, instead of the usual opening hours from 9am to 1pm.

MOH will also send SMSes to individuals who have not received a Covid-19 vaccination in the past 12 months to remind them to keep their vaccinations up to date.

Public to exercise social and personal responsibility

MOH urged the public to exercise personal and social responsibility.

This includes maintaining good personal hygiene, reducing social interactions when feeling unwell and wearing masks if medically vulnerable in crowded areas or when symptomatic.

With the June holidays approaching, those travelling overseas are reminded to be vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions.

MOH also reminded the public to reserve medical treatment at a hospital's Emergency Department for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

This will preserve the hospital's capacity for acute care and allow those with severe illnesses to receive timely treatment.

Photo by Victor He on Unsplash

M'sia to introduce grading system on sugary drinks as government wages war against sugar

The move comes following a rise in obesity in Malaysia.

May 18, 2024, 05:50 PM

Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery to close on May 28, 2024

Only memories.

May 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

US government proposes to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug in historic shift

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," President Joe Biden said.

May 18, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'porean among 7 detained in connection with Ulu Tiram police station attack

Remanded for 7 days.

May 18, 2024, 03:15 PM

Late S'porean chef Tariq Helou's restaurant Fleurette to close on Jun. 15, 2024

It is currently offering its spring menu.

May 18, 2024, 03:13 PM

Cause of RSAF F-16 crash identified as component malfunction, fleet to resume flying

The crash was due to a malfunction of its pitch rate gyroscopes.

May 18, 2024, 02:59 PM

Anchorvale Village mall in Sengkang opens with A&W, Daiso, Mister Donut & more

More shops are set to open.

May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

Mamee Monster to have meet & greet sessions at Bugis halal eatery for a limited time

Limited time.

May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

S'pore comedian Sharul Channa's M'sia show cancelled after police reports allegedly made against old video

According to reports, her video from 2018 touched on the issues of religion, royalty, and race.

May 18, 2024, 01:40 PM

S'pore strongly condemns police station attack in Johor Bahru: MFA

MFA advises Singaporeans travelling there to remain vigilant.

May 18, 2024, 12:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.