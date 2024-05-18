Back

Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery to close on May 28, 2024

Only memories.

Seri Mazliana | May 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Only Creamery, the dessert cafe owned by Singaporean content creator Titus Low, will be shutting its doors permanently from May 28, 2024.

The café announced its closure in an Instagram post on May 16.

It thanked customers for their support in the last two years and invited customers to visit the café to "get your ice cream fix one last time."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OnlyCreamery (@onlycreamery)

Started in 2022 as a collaboration

Located at 36 Temple Street in Chinatown, Only Creamery was started by Low in September 2022 along with his friend and owners of Hundred Acre Creamery, a café with outlets in Tampines, Clementi and Jurong East.

The cafe offers desserts such as gelato, waffles and also coffee.

Customers can also opt to purchase Only Creamery's gelato pints and bundles on their website, with prices ranging from S$17 to S$65.

Only Creamery

Address: 36 Temple St, #01-02, Singapore 058581

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm, Mondays to Sundays

Top photos by Mandy How & OnlyCreamery/Instagram

Korean actor Byeon Wooseok of 'Lovely Runner' in S'pore on Jun. 30 for fan meeting

This is not a drill.

May 18, 2024, 09:59 PM

S'porean actor Glenn Yong to star in 1st horror film despite being ‘really afraid’ of genre

He will act alongside Thai, Malaysian and Hong Kong actors.

May 18, 2024, 07:28 PM

M'sian man dies after motorcycle crashes into pig carcasses in Negeri Sembilan

He died from severe head injuries.

May 18, 2024, 07:11 PM

M'sia to introduce grading system on sugary drinks as government wages war against sugar

The move comes following a rise in obesity in Malaysia.

May 18, 2024, 05:50 PM

US government proposes to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug in historic shift

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," President Joe Biden said.

May 18, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'porean among 7 detained in connection with Ulu Tiram police station attack

Remanded for 7 days.

May 18, 2024, 03:15 PM

Late S'porean chef Tariq Helou's restaurant Fleurette to close on Jun. 15, 2024

It is currently offering its spring menu.

May 18, 2024, 03:13 PM

25,900 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore from May 5-11, MOH tracking closely

Stay vigilant.

May 18, 2024, 03:00 PM

Cause of RSAF F-16 crash identified as component malfunction, fleet to resume flying

The crash was due to a malfunction of its pitch rate gyroscopes.

May 18, 2024, 02:59 PM

Anchorvale Village mall in Sengkang opens with A&W, Daiso, Mister Donut & more

More shops are set to open.

May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.