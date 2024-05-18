Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery to close on May 28, 2024

Only Creamery, the dessert cafe owned by Singaporean content creator Titus Low, will be shutting its doors permanently from May 28, 2024.

The café announced its closure in an Instagram post on May 16.

It thanked customers for their support in the last two years and invited customers to visit the café to "get your ice cream fix one last time."

Started in 2022 as a collaboration

Located at 36 Temple Street in Chinatown, Only Creamery was started by Low in September 2022 along with his friend and owners of Hundred Acre Creamery, a café with outlets in Tampines, Clementi and Jurong East.

The cafe offers desserts such as gelato, waffles and also coffee.

Customers can also opt to purchase Only Creamery's gelato pints and bundles on their website, with prices ranging from S$17 to S$65.

Only Creamery

Address: 36 Temple St, #01-02, Singapore 058581

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm, Mondays to Sundays

Top photos by Mandy How & OnlyCreamery/Instagram