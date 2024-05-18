Back

Korean actor Byeon Wooseok of 'Lovely Runner' in S'pore on Jun. 30 for fan meeting

This is not a drill.

Lee Wei Lin | May 18, 2024, 09:59 PM

South Korean actor Byeon Wooseok will be having his first fan meeting in Singapore on Jun. 30.

Local promoter Three Angles Production announced the news on their social media platforms on May 18.

This will be his first solo event here.

Byeon's fame has skyrocketed after starring in currently-airing time travel K-drama "Lovely Runner". Prior to "Lovely Runner", he played the antagonist with a soft spot for the female lead in "Strong Girl Namsoon".

While ticketing details for the Jun. 30 event have yet to be announced, what has been confirmed is that it will take place at Hall 3A of the Singapore Expo at 6pm.

Also happening on the same day is the second day of K-pop group NCT Dream's Singapore concert.

Top photos from tvN & Byeon Wooseok's Instagram

