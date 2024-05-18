M'sian man dies after motorcycle crashes into pig carcasses in Negeri Sembilan

A Malaysian man lost his life on May 17, 2024, after his motorcycle crashed into multiple pig carcasses at the Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah road in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

According to Malaysia's English-language newspaper New Straits Times (NST), acting Kuala Pilah deputy district police chief Norazuan Said said that Afmarzairy Bakhtiar Apandi, 42, died from severe head injuries following the accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6:30am.

Norazuan said other vehicles may have knocked the pigs down prior to the accident, reported The Star.

Afmarzairy had reportedly lost control of his motorcycle after crashing into the carcasses scattered across the road.

He was on the way to work when the accident occurred.

His body was then taken to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in the Kuala Pilah district.

According to The Star, Afmarzairy left behind a wife and four children aged between eight and 15.

