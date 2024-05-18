S'porean actor Glenn Yong to star in 1st horror film despite being ‘really afraid’ of genre

Local actor Glenn Yong will be starring in the upcoming Thai horror movie"Kong Tao".

Yong shared snippets of the film's lensing ceremony at Batu Caves, Malaysia in a series of Instagram stories on May 15.

"Kong Tao" marks his first horror film.

Speaking with Mothership, Yong shared that he plays the role of Chen Xin, a YouTuber who runs a channel with three other friends.

"The producer contacted my team directly to share that they’ve written a role that’s meant for me, shared the script and character synopsis with us, we liked it so that’s how we got on the show."

Yong will act alongside Singaporean personality Mayiduo, Hong Kong actor Phillip Keung, Thai actress Supassra Thanachat and Malaysian actor Bront Palarae.

He said that the film will see the cast speaking in three different languages concurrently: Thai, English and Chinese.

Afraid of horror films

Yong shared that his character doesn't believe in the supernatural.

But that's not the case for Yong himself.

"I do believe in the supernatural so I'm actually pretty scared about filming this movie. But hey, that's what life is about. I've got to overcome my fears and challenges, experience new things."

He added that his family is a little bit worried for him, given it's his first time acting in a horror movie.

"They told me to just pray and make sure I'm sensitive to the spiritual aspects of things when we're filming on set. Personally, I'm really afraid of horror as well, so this is going to be a challenge for me," he said.

Film in production

The film follows a female reporter who investigates the mass beheading of students in Thailand, which happened years ago.

While investigating, she encounters four YouTubers who travelled to Thailand for a supernatural exploration.

The film is currently in production.

More details will be released at a later date.

Top images via @glennyqh on Instagram.