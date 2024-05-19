Seoul transit card with unlimited access to public transport available to tourists from Jul. 1

If you're planning a visit to Korea soon, you'll be excited to know that Seoul's all-inclusive transit pass, the "Climate Card," will be available for short-term use by visitors starting Jul. 1, 2024.

This initiative, announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG), aims to make getting around the city easier and more affordable for visitors, the Korean Herald reported.

More affordable option

The "Climate Card" is a transportation card providing unlimited use of public transportation such as trains and buses, as well as public bicycles.

Four types of passes are available: a 1-day pass for 5,000 won (S$5), a 2-day pass for 8,000 won (S$8), a 3-day pass for 10,000 won (S$10) and a 5-day pass for 15,000 won (S$15).

The new card also offers discounts on cultural and performance facilities, such as 50 per cent off admission to the Seoul Science Center and Seoul Grand Park.

You can purchase the physical cards at the Seoul Tourism Plaza Information Center, Myeong-dong Tourist Information Center, and customer safety offices of subway lines No. 1 to 8.

Currently, tourists are limited to using the cash-only daily pass provided by T-money, which is priced at 15,000 won (S$15) for one day, including a 5,000 won (S$5) deposit with a 500 won (S$0.50) service fee.

Climate card

For locals, it currently costs 65,000 won (S$65) per month for unlimited access to trains, buses and public bicycles, and 62,000 won (S$62) without the bike-sharing service, reported Korea Herald.

With the announcement of the short-term pass, users can expect to see new designs featuring Seoul's representative mascots and characters.

There are also plans to expand the card’s services in October 2024 by integrating a water bus service along the Han River called the "Hangang River Bus".

