Korean DJ who dresses like monk for performances spinning in S'pore on Jun. 19

His first performance here.

Lee Wei Lin | May 18, 2024, 10:08 PM

Events

NewJeansNim, also known as the South Korean DJ who dresses like a monk for his performances, will be spinning in Singapore's Club Rich on Jun. 19.

This is NewJeansNim's first performance in Singapore.

The announcement was made on Club Rich's socials on May 17.

There are polarised opinions with regards to his performances, with some saying that he is mocking Buddhism, while others feel that he is a bridge between the younger generation and the religion.

At least one of NewJeansNim's performances, which was slated to take place in Kuala Lumpur on May 21, was cancelled after Malaysian authorities slammed his shows as "completely inappropriate" and said that they "should be stopped".

