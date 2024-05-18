Korean DJ who dresses like monk for performances spinning in S'pore on Jun. 19

NewJeansNim, also known as the South Korean DJ who dresses like a monk for his performances, will be spinning in Singapore's Club Rich on Jun. 19.
This is NewJeansNim's first performance in Singapore.
The announcement was made on Club Rich's socials on May 17.
There are polarised opinions with regards to his performances, with some saying that he is mocking Buddhism, while others feel that he is a bridge between the younger generation and the religion.
At least one of NewJeansNim's performances, which was slated to take place in Kuala Lumpur on May 21, was cancelled after Malaysian authorities slammed his shows as "completely inappropriate" and said that they "should be stopped".
Top photos from Club Rich & NewJeansNim's respective Instagram accounts
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.