OnlyFans creator, Titus Low, 22, opening his dessert cafe Only Creamery on 6.9

Titus Low's latest venture, Only Creamery, is set to open at Chinatown on Sep. 6, 2022.

It's a collaboration between 22-year-old Low, another friend, as well as the folks behind Hundred Acre Creamery, a firmly established cafe in Clementi.

Bold colours

The relatively spacious place is decked out in bright, eye-catching colours.

"Geometric" is the word that comes to mind when taking in the shapes and design, although we're not sure if that's exactly the right word for it.

Plonk yourself anywhere, from sofas to high stools.

What to eat here

The menu at Only Creamery is pretty much what'd you expect from a dessert cafe—waffles, gelato, coffee and tea—but there's something unique about each category that differentiates it from other cafes out there.

There's 18 gelato flavours in store, ranging from classics like Rocher and Peanut Butter Banana, to more exotic ones like Honey Chrysanthemum, Hojicha Mochi, and Ca Phe (Vietnamese filtered coffee).

Prices are average (for a cafe) at S$5 per scoop, with premium flavours costing an additional S$1.

Dairy-free options, like Dark Chocolate Sorbet and Soursop Mint Sorbet are available as well.

The gelatos fared well, being dense, creamy, and flavourful without getting too much altogether.

We tried the Coconut Pandan waffle, an alternative to the Original Belgian one.

It's not bad—crisp exterior and chewy, mochi-like interior, decent by any cafe's standards.

You can examine the rest of the menu here:

Made it happen in six months

Sitting in his newly done up cafe, Low told Mothership that he had always wanted to start a F&B business.

The opportunity came when he got to know the founder of Hundred Acre, Edmund Ang, through a mutual friend.

Just half a year after their initial meeting, they have Only Creamery to call their own.

When asked how much was invested, Low tried to evade the question by answering "many scoops", but eventually let on that he pumped in a "low six-figure" sum.

The figure included everything that was needed to get the cafe up and running—renovation, manpower, supplies and such.

Low's main role in the venture is marketing and ideation, with the main thrust being the face of the cafe, along with coming up with its concept and brand image.

As a first-time F&B owner, the young personality has learned that it is "not easy to manage a team", adding that he has learnt a lot from his business partner Ang, who was nodding along to Low's response.

Only Creamery currently has a team of 10, including the four founders.

Lastly, if you're hoping to bump into Low at the cafe, he will appear "sometimes" and "randomly", whenever his schedule allows.

Only Creamery

Address: 36 Temple Street, Singapore 058581

Opening Hours: 12pm - 11pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How