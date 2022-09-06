Back

OnlyFans creator, Titus Low, 22, opening his dessert cafe Only Creamery on 6.9

What a meaningful date.

Mandy How | September 06, 2022, 10:43 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Titus Low's latest venture, Only Creamery, is set to open at Chinatown on Sep. 6, 2022.

It's a collaboration between 22-year-old Low, another friend, as well as the folks behind Hundred Acre Creamery, a firmly established cafe in Clementi.

Photo by Mandy How

"Yeah you can pretend you use the cashier." Photo by Mandy How.

Bold colours

The relatively spacious place is decked out in bright, eye-catching colours.

"Geometric" is the word that comes to mind when taking in the shapes and design, although we're not sure if that's exactly the right word for it.

Photo by Mandy How

Plonk yourself anywhere, from sofas to high stools.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

What to eat here

The menu at Only Creamery is pretty much what'd you expect from a dessert cafe—waffles, gelato, coffee and tea—but there's something unique about each category that differentiates it from other cafes out there.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

There's 18 gelato flavours in store, ranging from classics like Rocher and Peanut Butter Banana, to more exotic ones like Honey Chrysanthemum, Hojicha Mochi, and Ca Phe (Vietnamese filtered coffee).

Prices are average (for a cafe) at S$5 per scoop, with premium flavours costing an additional S$1.

Dairy-free options, like Dark Chocolate Sorbet and Soursop Mint Sorbet are available as well.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The gelatos fared well, being dense, creamy, and flavourful without getting too much altogether.

Photo by Mandy How

We tried the Coconut Pandan waffle, an alternative to the Original Belgian one.

Photo by Mandy How

It's not bad—crisp exterior and chewy, mochi-like interior, decent by any cafe's standards.

Photo by Mandy How

You can examine the rest of the menu here:

Photo by Mandy How

Made it happen in six months

Sitting in his newly done up cafe, Low told Mothership that he had always wanted to start a F&B business.

The opportunity came when he got to know the founder of Hundred Acre, Edmund Ang, through a mutual friend.

Photo by Mandy How

Just half a year after their initial meeting, they have Only Creamery to call their own.

When asked how much was invested, Low tried to evade the question by answering "many scoops", but eventually let on that he pumped in a "low six-figure" sum.

The figure included everything that was needed to get the cafe up and running—renovation, manpower, supplies and such.

Low's main role in the venture is marketing and ideation, with the main thrust being the face of the cafe, along with coming up with its concept and brand image.

As a first-time F&B owner, the young personality has learned that it is "not easy to manage a team", adding that he has learnt a lot from his business partner Ang, who was nodding along to Low's response.

Only Creamery currently has a team of 10, including the four founders.

Lastly, if you're hoping to bump into Low at the cafe, he will appear "sometimes" and "randomly", whenever his schedule allows.

Only Creamery

Photo by Mandy How

Address: 36 Temple Street, Singapore 058581

Opening Hours: 12pm - 11pm, daily

Position filled:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Mandy How

Some SAF products now on sale online on Lazada with delivery

Gentleman, whole lot add to cart.

September 06, 2022, 01:27 PM

GrabFood driver who disposed of S$500 Shake Shack order followed protocol as delivery location restricted to public

The order was disposed of beside a trash bin at the basement carpark of Jewel Changi.

September 06, 2022, 01:17 PM

Man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo expected to plead guilty to disposing her corpse at Punggol

He is expected to plead guilty to three other charges on Oct. 14.

September 06, 2022, 12:19 PM

Encik Tan customer upset over ‘tiny’ serving size of fishball noodles

Feeling hungry?

September 06, 2022, 12:14 PM

Najib’s son says his father is facing 'same' experience as Nelson Mandela

He rallied Najib's supporters to 'rise above the challenge'.

September 06, 2022, 11:25 AM

S'pore hotel room prices rise to S$259/night on average, highest in 10 years

Staycations getting more expensive.

September 06, 2022, 03:35 AM

S'pore boy who survived cancer publishes a book of jokes to fulfil his wish & help children with cancer

For every book sold from now till Dec. 31, 2022, S$1 will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

September 05, 2022, 09:54 PM

Actress Mimi Chu loses 2 elder sisters in 3 months, taking a break from work

Chu played the role of caregiver for one of her sisters, who has Alzheimer's and was living in a nursing home in Johor Bahru.

September 05, 2022, 08:20 PM

Woman & friend allegedly beaten by 3 unknown men at Marquee at 2:30am, assailants sought

They claim the attack was unprovoked.

September 05, 2022, 08:05 PM

Genting Dream customer has S$2,790 trip cancelled at last minute as cruise operator accepted too many bookings

She had paid for the cruise months in advance.

September 05, 2022, 07:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.