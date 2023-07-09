Lorry swerves into 5 motorcycles & car on SLE towards BKE, 5 injured

A lorry lost control along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Jul. 6, slamming into a car and a few motorcycles.

A total of five motorcyclists, aged 24 to 33, were injured.

The accident happened at around 8:20am along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the exit towards Lentor Avenue.

Video footage of the incident and its aftermath was uploaded to SGRV Admin's Facebook page.

In the video, a lorry, travelling in front of a black car on the expressway's middle lane, suddenly swerved right.

Although the view of the accident was obstructed, it looked like the lorry rammed into some motorcycles, which then hit the side of a white car on the first lane.

At least one other motorcyclist riding further behind attempted to stop, and ended up falling too.

In a photo sent to Shin Min Daily News by a reader, injured motorcyclists can be seen sitting on the side of the road as paramedics arrive at the scene.

Replying to Mothership's queries, the police and SCDF stated that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a lorry and five motorcycles.

The five motorcyclists were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SGRV and Shin Min reader