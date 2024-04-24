Back

Fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident: Male Saab driver, 42, arrested after discharge from hospital

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Belmont Lay | April 24, 2024, 04:14 PM

A 42-year-old male driver involved in the fatal Tampines accident was arrested after he was discharged from hospital on Apr. 24, the Singapore police said.

He was assisting with investigations into the fatal road traffic accident involving six vehicles at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 on Apr. 22.

He was placed under arrest for dangerous driving causing death.

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership understands he is the driver of the Saab and that he will be charged at a later date.

Under the law, the offence of dangerous driving causing death carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than eight years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Top photo via Telegram

