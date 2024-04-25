Handwritten notes left at Tampines accident site provide glimpse of tragedy's impact

The number of flower bouquets and handwritten notes left at the site of a horrific accident in Tampines has grown over the past three days.

The Apr. 22 tragedy, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 4, claimed the lives of two people, a junior college student, 17, and a woman, 57, who was a passenger in a van.

More flowers and notes

Close to two dozen bouquets of flowers were laid on the ground at the pedestrian crossings when Mothership paid the scene a visit on Apr. 25 at about 1am, which was almost three days after the tragedy had occurred on Monday morning at 7:07am.

This was double the number of flower bouquets that was left on the ground on the first day after the accident happened.

What handwritten notes said

Written by friend

A number of the flower bouquets were accompanied by handwritten notes, one of which was left by a person who knew one of the victims.

The note read: "You were a great person and friend. Fly high now."

Written by public

Another note, which appeared to have been by a member of the public, read: "To those who passed on, you've left beautiful memories behind. May all who are grieving have peace and blessing and heal over time."

Written by monk

One note, written in Chinese, was signed off by The Venerable Shi Fa Rong.

The note, translated directly to English, read:

Tampines multi-vehicle accident Deceased, rest in peace Injured people, recover soon Singapore Venerable Shi Fa Rong

The monk was previously photographed at the Lucky Plaza accident site in 2019 where two people were killed.

Doodle for the deceased

At least one doodle left at the scene was for the deceased and those injured in the accident.

The doodle was of a few bouquets of flowers and accompanied with the words, "Rest in peace".

The note beside it read: "RIP to the people who lost their lives on 22 April. Wishing those involved a speedy recovery. May Singapore's roads be safer for all!"

Background

All photos by Mothership