Back

Handwritten notes left at Tampines accident site provide glimpse of tragedy's impact

The number of flower bouquets laid on the ground has increased over the past three days.

Belmont Lay | Zhangxin Zheng | April 25, 2024, 02:06 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The number of flower bouquets and handwritten notes left at the site of a horrific accident in Tampines has grown over the past three days.

The Apr. 22 tragedy, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 4, claimed the lives of two people, a junior college student, 17, and a woman, 57, who was a passenger in a van.

More flowers and notes

Close to two dozen bouquets of flowers were laid on the ground at the pedestrian crossings when Mothership paid the scene a visit on Apr. 25 at about 1am, which was almost three days after the tragedy had occurred on Monday morning at 7:07am.

This was double the number of flower bouquets that was left on the ground on the first day after the accident happened.

By Mothership

What handwritten notes said

Written by friend

A number of the flower bouquets were accompanied by handwritten notes, one of which was left by a person who knew one of the victims.

The note read: "You were a great person and friend. Fly high now."

By Mothership

Written by public

Another note, which appeared to have been by a member of the public, read: "To those who passed on, you've left beautiful memories behind. May all who are grieving have peace and blessing and heal over time."

By Mothership

Written by monk

One note, written in Chinese, was signed off by The Venerable Shi Fa Rong.

The note, translated directly to English, read:

Tampines multi-vehicle accident

Deceased, rest in peace

Injured people, recover soon

Singapore Venerable Shi Fa Rong

The monk was previously photographed at the Lucky Plaza accident site in 2019 where two people were killed.

By Mothership

Doodle for the deceased

At least one doodle left at the scene was for the deceased and those injured in the accident.

The doodle was of a few bouquets of flowers and accompanied with the words, "Rest in peace".

By Mothership

The note beside it read: "RIP to the people who lost their lives on 22 April. Wishing those involved a speedy recovery. May Singapore's roads be safer for all!"

Background

All photos by Mothership

Driver, 42, charged with dangerous driving causing death over fatal Tampines accident

Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a mask. His right arm was in a sling.

April 25, 2024, 10:27 AM

S'pore grandma tries to clean toilet seat by coating it in stain remover, ends up staining seat instead

Sh*tty situation.

April 25, 2024, 10:05 AM

20 S'pore motorists, aged 28-51, to be charged with drink driving

If you drink, don't drive.

April 25, 2024, 02:19 AM

Biden signs S$130 billion foreign policy bill including TikTok ban into law, starts clock on ByteDance sale

Tick tock, TikTok.

April 25, 2024, 12:59 AM

Fatal Tampines accident: Mercedes driver says he didn't speed up as his mum, 79, & daughter, 13, in car with him

He was trying to catch a glimpse of the Saab's licence plate, he claimed.

April 25, 2024, 12:23 AM

In leaked internal memo, TikTok vows to fight US ban: US media

Not going down without a fight.

April 25, 2024, 12:20 AM

Saab driver, 42, to be charged with dangerous driving causing fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident

He will be handed a total of four charges.

April 24, 2024, 11:51 PM

Chatterbox chicken rice co-founder passes away aged 86

Rest in peace.

April 24, 2024, 11:23 PM

Mitchell Ong allegedly rented car, caught on CCTV footage near place where Audrey Fang's body found

Spanish authorities are building a case on the Singaporean man.

April 24, 2024, 09:12 PM

Jay Chou to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Oct. 11-13

Back again.

April 24, 2024, 08:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.