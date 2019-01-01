Monk offers prayers at Lucky Plaza accident site, flowers laid & candles lit

Flowers were laid and candles were lit as a monk offered prayers at the site of the Lucky Plaza accident one day after tragedy struck.

The Venerable Shi Fa Rong was at the scene of the accident on Monday, Dec. 30 morning.

He arrived at about 10.50am.

The monk brought the candles which were lit by a group of women congregated at the area, as some of them brought flowers.

The women said they were helpers.

The monk was wearing a blue vest from the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, a Filipino organisation.

It is understood Venerable Shi has been working with the group for the past 15 years.

The Chinese words on the flowers said: “Victims of the car accident, may you go in peace. With respect from Singapore Venerable Shi Fa Rong & all Filipinos.”

Background

A car crashed through a railing and and fell onto a side road beside Lucky Plaza mall in Orchard area at about 5pm on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The six women victims are aged between 37 and 56.

Police said that two of the victims, aged 41 and 50, were unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and they later died from their injuries.

The other four women were conscious when conveyed to the same hospital.

Two of the four women are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

According to CNA, one of the victims who died and another who is in critical condition are sisters.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Philippine Embassy in Singapore confirmed that all victims are Filipinos working here.

In its statement on Facebook, the embassy added that the victims’ families in the Philippines have been informed of the accident.

You can read the embassy’s full statement here:

An embassy official told CNA that it is coordinating with the employers of the victims to return the deceased bodies back to the Philippines.

Driver arrested

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

CNA reported that he is a driver-partner with Grab and has been suspended.

Police investigations are ongoing.

All photos by Jane Zhang