Philippine Embassy in S’pore releases official statement on Lucky Plaza accident

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore has released an official statement on the Lucky Plaza accident on Dec. 30, 2019 after 10.30am:

The statement in full

Statement on the Car Crash Incident Outside Lucky Plaza Mall on 29 December 2019

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Filipino Community in Singapore are deeply saddened by the death of two (2) Filipinos and injury to the four (4) other Filipinos during the tragic accident at Lucky Plaza Mall yesterday, 29 December 2019.

The Embassy, Singapore Police Force and hospital authorities have cooperated to identify the six (6) Filipino victims, who are all working in Singapore. The Embassy has notified the victims’ families in the Philippines.

The Singapore Police authorities are investigating the cause of the car crash.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila are fully committed to extend support and assistance to victims’ families.

The Philippine Embassy, Singapore 30 December 2019