Public urged not to circulate video of Lucky Plaza accident moments after it happened

The Centre for Domestic Employees in Singapore has urged the public not to circulate photos or videos of the accident that occurred on Dec. 29 at Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road, out of respect for the victims and their families.

The centre also said the public should avoid speculating while investigations are ongoing.

All six victims in the accident were Filipino domestic workers, the centre said in a statement on the night of the accident.

Two women have died, while four are injured.

Two of the injured reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The identities of the victims was determined by the centre’s officers.

The centre said it is providing help: “We will be getting in touch with the employers and next of kin to find out the support they require, and stand ready to render assistance.”

The accident occurred around 5pm on Sunday.

What video showed

In one harrowing video showing the immediate aftermath of the accident a mere few seconds after it happened, screams of “Dead! Dead!” could be heard.

Several passers-by were seen in the clip climbing down from the pavement to provide assistance as a few people laid motionless on the road beside the car.

One individual could be seen pinned under the vehicle.

At least one TransCom police officer showed up at the scene immediately after the accident happened.

The Straits Times reported that some of the people at the scene lifted the car and carried out resuscitation efforts on the victim.

The video was initially focused on groups of people celebrating the festive season.

They were congregated along a pavement at Nutmeg Road.

Voices saying “Happy New Year” in Tagalog could be heard on the clip as some of the people partied.

The celebratory mood turned tragic when screams and a loud crashing sound could be heard.

The footage then pans to a black car plunging several metres and landing on the exit lane after ploughing through a pavement railing.

The area appeared very crowded when the accident occurred.

The 64-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving causing death.

A photo of the driver being handcuffed was published in ST.

The black Honda had private-hire licence decals on it.

The driver was established to have been a Grab driver.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the accident and are assisting the authorities in the investigation,” a Grab spokesperson said.

The driver has been suspended from the platform.

ST also reported that a few Philippine Embassy officials and Centre for Domestic Employees staff were at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at about 10pm on Sunday night.

Top photo by Jane Zhang