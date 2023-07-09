Kit Chan to perform 'Home', 1998 S'pore National Day song, at free concert on Aug. 5, 2023

Veteran Singaporean singer Kit Chan will be performing her hit song "Home" for an upcoming National Day concert.

"Home" is arguably one of the best-known National Day songs in our nation's history, and was first performed by Chan during the 33rd National Day Parade, in 1998.

It hits you right in the feels.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic National Day song, Chan will be taking the stage and performing "Home" again for the masses, during this year's National Day Concert on Aug. 5, shared Mediacorp.

This will be the fifth edition of the event.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Mavis Hee will also be performing several classic ballads for the concert, such as "Moon River", and “Moonlight in the City” (the theme song for the 1996 Chinese drama Tofu Street).

Meanwhile, artiste Suthasini Rajendran will be singing her Tamil National Day song “Nam Singapore” live for the first time.

Music veterans like Ann Hussein, Joanna Dong, and Clement Chow; actor-singer Ayden Sng; as well as acapella groups Vocaluptuous and Micapella are slated to perform as well.

The concert will be hosted by radio DJ Vernetta Lopez and actor-host-singer Fauzie Laily, and the latter will join upcoming singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan on a mash up of the latest pop tracks.

The National Day Concert 2023 is free.

For more details on the event and how to get there, you can visit Mediacorp's website.

National Day Concert 2023

Address: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

Date: Aug. 5, 2023

Time: 7:30pm to 9pm

Related stories:

Top images via coldsun87 YouTube and @hellokitchan Instagram