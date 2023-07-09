Back

Kit Chan to perform 'Home', 1998 S'pore National Day song, at free concert on Aug. 5, 2023

Nostalgia.

Lean Jinghui | July 09, 2023, 03:38 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Veteran Singaporean singer Kit Chan will be performing her hit song "Home" for an upcoming National Day concert.

"Home" is arguably one of the best-known National Day songs in our nation's history, and was first performed by Chan during the 33rd National Day Parade, in 1998.

It hits you right in the feels.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic National Day song, Chan will be taking the stage and performing "Home" again for the masses, during this year's National Day Concert on Aug. 5, shared Mediacorp.

This will be the fifth edition of the event.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Mavis Hee will also be performing several classic ballads for the concert, such as "Moon River", and “Moonlight in the City” (the theme song for the 1996 Chinese drama Tofu Street).

Meanwhile, artiste Suthasini Rajendran will be singing her Tamil National Day song “Nam Singapore” live for the first time.

Music veterans like Ann Hussein, Joanna Dong, and Clement Chow; actor-singer Ayden Sng; as well as acapella groups Vocaluptuous and Micapella are slated to perform as well.

The concert will be hosted by radio DJ Vernetta Lopez and actor-host-singer Fauzie Laily, and the latter will join upcoming singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan on a mash up of the latest pop tracks.

The National Day Concert 2023 is free.

For more details on the event and how to get there, you can visit Mediacorp's website.

National Day Concert 2023

Address: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

Date: Aug. 5, 2023

Time: 7:30pm to 9pm

Related stories:

Top images via coldsun87 YouTube and @hellokitchan Instagram

Tributes pour in for late Law Society President Adrian Tan, accomplished lawyer & witty writer

Several Singaporeans also paid tribute to the impact of his books on their lives.

July 09, 2023, 04:28 PM

Confused horse spotted trotting along cars on BKE, escorted to safety by LTA officer

Like a fish out of water.

July 09, 2023, 03:21 PM

Man, 43, on trial for murdering daughter, 5, after months of confining her naked in toilet with son, 4

The man disposed of items linked to the girl's death, and told police she hit her head on a slide.

July 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore bus services to JB now available on Grab & Shopee ranging from S$3 to S$11

More options for weekend getaways.

July 09, 2023, 01:02 PM

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook to be in S'pore on Jul. 13 for Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up

That smoulder.

July 09, 2023, 11:46 AM

Lorry swerves into 5 motorcycles & car on SLE towards BKE, 5 injured

The motorcyclists, aged 24 to 33, were injured and conveyed conscious to hospital.

July 09, 2023, 11:40 AM

Eminent S'pore economist Lim Chong Yah dies at age 91

RIP.

July 09, 2023, 11:39 AM

Firsthand from Dakota: Retired hawker, 70, now bombastic magician full of main character energy

He used to sell noodles. Now he's spinning umbrellas on the tip of a ballpoint pen.

July 09, 2023, 09:40 AM

Senior NUS law professor, 70, identified as man who died in Upper Thomson Road accident

A video of the accident showed the lorry crashing through the middle divider.

July 09, 2023, 05:06 AM

3 men & 1 woman, aged 16-50, allegedly stole 2 'Singapore' caps & branded goods at Orchard Road

The stolen items are worth about S$2,420 in total.

July 09, 2023, 12:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.