Paradigm Mall JB offering RM50 (S$14.45) vouchers for any traveller who shows passport at concierge

All you have to do is show your passport and sign up for the "WCT Buddy" app.

Lean Jinghui | July 09, 2023, 06:24 PM

Events

For Singaporeans heading across the border for some R&R, you might want to take note of this ongoing promotion.

Paradigm Mall in Johor Bahru is offering RM50 vouchers (S$14.45) for every international passport shown at the mall's concierge, until Sep. 30, 2023.

According to Lemon8 content creator shanshine, the voucher giveaway is part of the mall's marketing campaign for their new WCT buddy app.

A post from Paradigm Mall's Facebook page confirms that the campaign is running from Apr. 19 to Sep. 30, 2023.

Image via Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru Facebook

How to redeem vouchers at Paradigm Mall

To redeem the shopping vouchers, simply present your passport at the concierge located at Level UG of Paradigm Mall, and sign up for the WCT Buddy app.

You can download and register for the app prior to visiting the mall; and according to Lemon8 user @shanshine, the entire process takes about five to 10 minutes.

Other promotional campaigns targeted at tourists are also valid till Sep. 30, 2023, and you can find out more about them in the Facebook post below:

RM50 vouchers only valid for certain stores

However, take note that the RM50 shopping vouchers are only valid for use at certain stores within Paradigm Mall, as Lemon8 content creator shanshine found out for herself.

In her post, she shared some pictures of the vouchers for various participating businesses – such as an RM10 voucher for dessert cafe dipndip and a RM10 voucher for Nasi Kukus Rasa Laut restaurant at Paradigm Mall.

Image via Lemon8 user shanshine

Image via Lemon8 user shanshine

Image via Lemon8 user shanshine

According to the content creator, all the vouchers, with the exception of that for "Nasi Kukus", were stackable.

In a follow up comment, she explained that this means that if you have multiple sets of the vouchers, you can use more than one voucher for a single transaction.

Image via Lemon8 user shanshine

Top images via shanshine on Lemon8

