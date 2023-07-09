South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook to be in S'pore on Jul. 13 for Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook will be coming to Singapore.

Jul. 13

In an Instagram story posted Jul. 8, the popular actor shared news of his upcoming visit to Singapore for the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up at Marina Bay Sands.

Ji wrote that he will be in Singapore for the opening of the pop-up on Jul. 13.

More specifically, the event will take place at the Grand Colonnade South, located on Level 1 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and starts at 6pm.

The Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up starts on Jul. 13 and will last till Jul. 26.

It will be held at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, according to the Giorgio Armani website.

The Giorgio Armani Mare collection features resort wear from the Italian luxury brand, with items for both men and women for the summer season.

Ji Chang Wook

Ji is a popular South Korean actor and singer, best known for his roles in drama series such as "Smile, Dong Hae" (2010), "Empress Ki" (2013-2014), and "Healer" (2014-2015).

The 36-year-old also modelled for the Giorgio Armani Arena Homme magazine in Oct. 2022 as well.

Beyond Giorgio Armani, Ji has been an ambassador for international brands such as Calvin Klein, and most recently Rado, a luxury Swiss watch brand.

Here are some other South Korean celebrities who will be coming soon:

And who have recently visited:

Top images via @jichangwook Instagram