S'pore bus services to JB now available on Grab & Shopee ranging from S$3 to S$11

More options for weekend getaways.

Matthias Ang | July 09, 2023, 01:02 PM

Here's some helpful news if you're travelling to Johor Bahru on weekends — you can now book bus services to the Johor Bahru checkpoint across the Causeway for prices ranging from S$3 to S$11 on Shopee or Grab.

Details of the services, along with the steps to access them on the Grab and Shopee apps, were publicised in a post on the 新马分享站 (or "Singapore and Malaysia sharing station") Facebook group on Jul. 7.

The bus services, provided by coach company Transtar, can be found under "Digital Products" on Shopee and "More" on Grab.

Various pick-up points available, longer trips cost more

According to the post, both Grab and Shopee allow users to book a Transtar bus from locations such as Changi Airport, Marsiling MRT, Outram Park MRT, and Expo MRT, among other locations.

Higher prices are charged for pick-up locations further away from the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

Passengers also appear to be guaranteed a seat on these buses, given that the number of seats are listed on Grab, while the ticket price is charged by per seat on Shopee.

Source: Image via 新马分享站 Facebook group

Image from Grab

There are also bus services to the Second Link checkpoint available on both apps, for S$4 to S$6, from one-north, Gul Circle and Tuas.

Image via Grab

Image via Shopee

The post also said the buses will wait 15 to 20 minutes for people to clear customs.

Bus services to other locations in Malaysia also available

In addition, both Grab and Shopee allow users to select bus services to other locations in Malaysia as well, such as Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Genting Highlands among others.

Apart from Transtar, these routes are also operated by other coach companies such as KKKL, Billion Stars and Starmart Express among others.

Image via Grab

Image via Shopee

Mothership has reached out to Transtar, Grab, and Shopee for more information about the bus services to the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

Top left image via Wikipedia, right image via Transtar/FB

