Back

6-vehicle Tampines accident: 2 dead are female car passenger, 17 & female van passenger, 57

There are a total of two dead and eight injured from the accident. Two 11-year-old children are among the injured.

Khine Zin Htet | April 22, 2024, 04:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police confirmed with Mothership that the two people who had passed away after the multi-vehicle accident along Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 were a 17-year-old female car passenger and a 57-year-old female van passenger.

Among the other eight injured, two were children — one 11-year-old male car passenger and an 11-year-old male minibus passenger. They were sent to the hospital.

Police also said that three male car drivers, aged between 42 and 48, and a 64-year-old male van driver were sent to the hospital.

A 42-year-old female car driver and a 39-year-old male van passenger later sought medical attention at the hospital on their own.

The 42-year-old male car driver, who was conveyed to hospital, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The 17-year-old who died was reportedly a student from nearby Temasek Junior College.

What footage showed

Footage from multiple dashboard cameras from various vehicles on the road at that time showed what occurred before and after the accident.

A black Saab was seen trying to overtake a white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The Mercedes was sideswiped when the Saab overtook.

The Saab was then seen not complying with the red light as it drove through the junction.

The Mercedes managed to stop at the red light.

Footage of the impact showed the Saab hitting multiple vehicles that were travelling straight along Tampines Avenue 1 or turning left into Tampines Avenue 4.

These included one car that turned turtle, another car which seemed to have hit a lamp post, one car hit a divider, as well as a mini bus and a van that were facing the opposite direction.

In the aftermath of the accident, a person was lying on the road under the wheel of a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said.

CPR was seen to be carried out on two people at the scene of the accident.

Another person can also be seen leaning against the damaged door of the white car.

Related articles

Top image via SgRoad/Telegram

Flowers laid at Tampines accident site

The accident claimed the lives of a girl, 17, and a woman, 57.

April 23, 2024, 01:57 AM

S'pore man, 40, gets 20 years' jail for beating girlfriend, 40, to death

She died from a head injury as a result of the abuse.

April 23, 2024, 12:41 AM

Temasek JC girl, 17, dies in Tampines 6-vehicle accident

She was among the two who passed away.

April 22, 2024, 09:32 PM

S$3,400 exam fees, but lack of charging points? SIM-UOL students baffled at logistical issues over upcoming exams.

"The uncertainty surrounding these arrangements is causing undue stress and inconvenience to all involved."

April 22, 2024, 08:29 PM

Star Awards 2024: Aileen Tan, 57, wins Best Supporting Actress, first award in 7 years

She won for her performance as a villain in the 2023 Singaporean action drama series "SHERO".

April 22, 2024, 07:10 PM

S'porean woman, 33, allegedly caused 20-month-old girl to fall, charged & banned from preschool sector

The educator had used her leg to make the girl fall down twice.

April 22, 2024, 07:08 PM

Tampines accident: New footage from Mercedes shows Saab speeding up, beating red light

The Saab sped up after sideswiping the Mercedes.

April 22, 2024, 06:50 PM

New Buona Vista node along Rail Corridor features playground & community lawn

Vegetated swales planted there also provide new habitats for dragonflies and other biodiversity.

April 22, 2024, 05:53 PM

Kid cycles into car turning into Cuppage Road, dad scolds driver, 'What the f*ck is your problem?'

The child was riding behind the parents who already made it across.

April 22, 2024, 05:01 PM

2 dead in 6-vehicle accident in Tampines: Shin Min Daily News

Eight people in total were sent to the hospital.

April 22, 2024, 02:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.