6-vehicle Tampines accident: 2 dead are female car passenger, 17 & female van passenger, 57

The police confirmed with Mothership that the two people who had passed away after the multi-vehicle accident along Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 were a 17-year-old female car passenger and a 57-year-old female van passenger.

Among the other eight injured, two were children — one 11-year-old male car passenger and an 11-year-old male minibus passenger. They were sent to the hospital.

Police also said that three male car drivers, aged between 42 and 48, and a 64-year-old male van driver were sent to the hospital.

A 42-year-old female car driver and a 39-year-old male van passenger later sought medical attention at the hospital on their own.

The 42-year-old male car driver, who was conveyed to hospital, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The 17-year-old who died was reportedly a student from nearby Temasek Junior College.

What footage showed

Footage from multiple dashboard cameras from various vehicles on the road at that time showed what occurred before and after the accident.

A black Saab was seen trying to overtake a white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The Mercedes was sideswiped when the Saab overtook.

The Saab was then seen not complying with the red light as it drove through the junction.

The Mercedes managed to stop at the red light.

Footage of the impact showed the Saab hitting multiple vehicles that were travelling straight along Tampines Avenue 1 or turning left into Tampines Avenue 4.

These included one car that turned turtle, another car which seemed to have hit a lamp post, one car hit a divider, as well as a mini bus and a van that were facing the opposite direction.

In the aftermath of the accident, a person was lying on the road under the wheel of a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said.

CPR was seen to be carried out on two people at the scene of the accident.

Another person can also be seen leaning against the damaged door of the white car.

Related articles

Top image via SgRoad/Telegram