Flowers laid at Tampines accident site

Flowers were laid at the scene of a horrific accident in Tampines that claimed the lives of two people, a junior college student, 17, and a woman, 57, who was a passenger in a van.

Mothership was at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 4 at around 1am on Apr. 23, some 18 hours after the accident and found about a dozen bouquet of flowers laid on the ground at the pedestrian crossings.

Most of the flowers were placed at the Tampines Avenue 4 pedestrian crossing.

Footage of the accident showed a Saab running the red light after speeding up along Bedok Reservoir Road and through the junction towards Tampines Avenue 4.

It hit multiple vehicles that had the right of way at that time.

Temasek Junior College in touch with victim's family

The 17-year-old girl who passed away in the six-vehicle crash on Apr. 22, 2024, was a first-year student at Temasek Junior College.

Her uncle confirmed with Mothership that her name is Afifah Munirah Binte Muhammad Azril.

He took to Facebook to share news of his niece's passing at around 5pm on Apr. 22.

His brother, Afifah's father, was also involved in the accident, but has since been discharged from surgery and is currently warded, the uncle shared.

"We seek your prayers and understanding in these difficult times," he wrote.

Eight people in total were sent to the hospital, including two 11-year-olds.

In response to Mothership's queries, the principal of Temasek Junior College said the school has been in touch with the girl's family:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. The school has been in touch with the family of the student and will render additional support to students and staff who may be affected by this incident during this difficult period."

Had excelled in school

An Instagram post by Cedar Girls' Secondary School on Feb. 9, 2024, celebrated Afifah's achievements as she graduated.

They described the girl as one who persevered through challenges and embraced making mistakes as a learning opportunity.

She had also received several awards, including the Service Award, Good Character Certificates, and the EAGLES Award for leadership and service.

