Tampines accident: New footage from Mercedes shows Saab speeding up, beating red light

The Saab sped up after sideswiping the Mercedes.

Belmont Lay | April 22, 2024, 06:50 PM

Two people died following an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at 7:07am on Monday, Apr. 22, 2024.

The accident occurred after a black Saab apparently beat the red light and drove into the busy junction.

The resulting carnage saw six vehicles damaged.

New footage has since been circulated online showing the Saab beating the red light.

What happened

A black Saab was seen trying to overtake a white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

New footage from the white Mercedes has emerged showing the moments before the accident.

The white Mercedes was overtaken and sideswiped by the black Saab, which then narrowly missed a motorcyclist to its right.

The black Saab then sped up and drove through the junction, hitting multiple vehicles.

Casualties

Multiple members of the public have reached out to Mothership, stating that one of the deceased is a 17-year-old junior college student.

The police confirmed both fatalities and that the other deceased is a 57-year-old female van passenger.

Both reportedly died after being sent to the hospital.

In total, eight people were sent to the hospital, including two 11-year-old children who were injured.

Top photo via Telegram

