2 dead in 6-vehicle accident in Tampines: Shin Min Daily News

Eight people in total were sent to the hospital.

Khine Zin Htet | April 22, 2024, 02:53 PM

At least two people died following an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at 7:07am on Monday, Apr. 22, 2024.

It was initially reported that eight people were sent to the hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported in an update to the accident that two people died.

Multiple members of the public have reached out to Mothership, stating that one of the deceased is a 17-year-old junior college student.

According to the Shin Min, the other deceased is a female passenger in a van. Both reportedly died after being sent to the hospital.

In total, eight people were sent to hospital: Four were sent to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

What footage showed

Footage from multiple dashboard cameras from various vehicles on the road at that time showed what occurred before and after the accident.

A black Saab was seen trying to overtake a white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The Mercedes was sideswiped when the Saab overtook.

The Saab was then seen not complying with the red light as it drove through the junction.

The Mercedes managed to stop at the red light.

Footage of the impact showed the Saab hitting multiple vehicles that were travelling straight along Tampines Avenue 1 or turning left into Tampines Avenue 4.

These included one car that turned turtle, another car which seemed to have hit a lamp post, one car hit a divider, as well as a mini bus and a van that were facing the opposite direction.

In the aftermath of the accident, a person was lying on the road under the wheel of a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said.

CPR was seen to be carried out on two people at the scene of the accident.

Another person can also be seen leaning against the damaged door of the white car.

Traffic jam near accident site

Traffic in the accident junction is also said to be congested, with vehicles moving slowly.

One Mothership reader shared that traffic was piled up along Tampines Ave 1, with tailback stretching to Tampines Ave 10.

They also saw that students from nearby Temasek Polytechnic alighted before their usual bus stop and walked the rest of the way to school.

SBS Transit also updated on Facebook at around 9am that bus services 5, 8, 18, 21, 23, 28, 46, 59, 65, 69, 129 and 168 are being delayed along Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Ave 1 and Ave 4.

