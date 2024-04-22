Back

At least 8 injured after multi-vehicle accident in Tampines

At least six to seven vehicles were involved.

Khine Zin Htet | April 22, 2024, 10:44 AM

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a road traffic accident involving a few vehicles at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 on the morning of Apr. 22, 2024.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 7:07am that morning.

SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a person who was lying on the ground and had one leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

Eight in total were sent to the hospital.

Four people were sent to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

People who claimed to be eyewitnesses said children were injured.

Videos circulating online show at least four vehicles visibly damaged, including one overturned. A few other vehicles can be seen stopped around the site.

An SCDF spokesperson said a few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured persons following the accident.

"SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their public spiritedness," the spokesperson said.

