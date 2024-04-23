Tributes & condolences pour in for TJC student, 17, killed in Tampines accident

Tributes and condolences have poured in for the Year 1 Temasek Junior College student killed in the Apr. 22 accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 4.

Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, a former Cedar Girls’ Secondary School student, was one of two killed in a six-vehicle accident at 7:07am on Monday morning while making her way to Temasek Polytechnic for her college's running event.

She was in her father’s car.

Afifah’s uncle, Firdaus, told The Straits Times that the family members were trying to cope with their loss.

The late teen's father, Azril, who was driving, sustained kidney- and spine-related injuries but was conscious in hospital.

He was believed to have just dropped his wife off at work.

The family lives in Pasir Ris.

Cedar Girls' Secondary School tribute

Afifah's alma mater, Cedar Girls' Secondary School, put up a social media post paying tribute to the late teen.

The post read:

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our Cedarian family, Afifah Munirah of the Class 2023, one of our outstanding graduands and an esteemed leader for Girl Guides. The school observed a minute of silence this morning. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her.

The post was accompanied by an image showing Afifah's school photo put up in the assembly hall.

In the comments section of the post, the Cedar Girls Alumni account wrote, quoting lyrics:

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye You were bigger than the whole sky You were more than just a short time We lost a bright star

Another commenter wrote: "Verily we belong to God and to Him do we return. My deepest condolences to the family. 🥲"

Temasek Junior College also posted a tribute on social media.

The post revealed that Afifah was a student councillor who "took her studies seriously and was a self-motivated student who contributed actively in tutorials".

TJC wrote: "The college extends our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and everyone who knew and loved her dearly."

Afifah's teacher also took to social media to pay tribute to her late student.

The teacher, Ms Han, wrote:

On February 2nd, when you told me that you got into Temasek JC, that made you my junior and I was filled with pride. Even today and tomorrow, I am proud of who you are. My dear angel, rest in peace. I will always remember your smile and the sound of your laughter. You are dearly missed.

The high-flier was the head prefect at Meridian Primary School in Pasir Ris, and she previously returned to her alma mater in 2020 to nurture and speak to pupils, ST also reported.

News of her passing shocked her neighbours, according to ST.

Flowers were laid at the accident site in Tampines.

Top photo via Cedar Girls Secondary School Instagram