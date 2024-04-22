Temasek JC girl, 17, dies in Tampines 6-vehicle accident

The 17-year-old female who passed away in the Tampines multi-vehicle crash on Apr. 22, 2024, was a first-year student at Temasek Junior College.

Her uncle confirmed with Mothership that her name is Afifah Munirah Binte Muhammad Azril.

She was among the two who passed away from the accident involving four cars, a van and a minibus at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

Her uncle took to Facebook to share news of her passing at around 5pm on Apr. 22.

His brother — Afifah's father, was also involved in the accident but has since been discharged from surgery and is currently warded, the uncle shared.

"We seek your prayers and understanding in these difficult times," he wrote.

Eight people in total were sent to the hospital, including two 11-year-olds.

Temasek Junior College's statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the principal of Temasek Junior College said that the school has been in touch with the girl's family.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. The school has been in touch with the family of the student and will render additional support to students and staff who may be affected by this incident during this difficult period."

Had excelled in school

An Instagram post by Cedar Girls' Secondary School on Feb. 9, 2024, celebrated Afifah's achievements as she graduated.

They described the girl as one who persevered through challenges and embraced making mistakes as a learning opportunity.

She had also received several awards — Service Award, Good Character Certificates, and the EAGLES Award for leadership and service.

What footage showed

Footage from multiple dashboard cameras from various vehicles on the road at that time showed what occurred before and after the accident.

A black Saab was seen trying to overtake a white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The Mercedes was sideswiped when the Saab overtook.

The Saab was then seen not complying with the red light as it drove through the junction.

The Mercedes managed to stop at the red light.

Footage of the impact showed the Saab hitting multiple vehicles that were travelling straight along Tampines Avenue 1 or turning left into Tampines Avenue 4.

These included one car that turned turtle, another car which seemed to have hit a lamp post, one car that hit a divider, as well as a minibus and a van that were facing the opposite direction.

In the aftermath of the accident, a person was lying on the road under the wheel of a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said.

CPR was seen to be carried out on two people at the scene of the accident.

Another person can also be seen leaning against the damaged door of the white car.

