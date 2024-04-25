Back

Driver, 42, charged with dangerous driving causing death over fatal Tampines accident

Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a mask. His right arm was in a sling.

Ruth Chai | April 25, 2024, 10:27 AM

The Saab driver involved in the fatal Tampines accident was charged with dangerous driving causing death in court on Apr. 25.

Singaporean Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail, 42, was arrested after his discharge from the hospital on Apr. 24, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said. His driving license has also been suspended.

He now faces four charges in total, including dangerous driving causing hurt, reckless driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

His two charges for dangerous driving are related to the six-vehicle accident which killed two people.

The other two charges are related to the overtaking incident involving a white Mercedes.

He arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses and mask. His right arm was in a sling.

Photo via Mothership

Photo via Mothership

In court, the prosecuting officer requested for Syafie to wear an electronic tag. This will allow the authorities to monitor him.

This is because he failed to stop after hitting another car, which showed poor conduct and an element of flight risk, the prosecuting officer said.

Syafie said: "I don’t think it’s necessary to put e-tag because all my document and passport been seized by police and I’m already on bail and I’m already present today."

He added that the matter was up to the court to decide.

The prosecution sought an adjournment of four weeks for further investigations to be completed.

Syafie was offered bail of S$30,000, and is not allowed to contact prosecution witnesses.

His case will be heard again on Jun. 7, 2024.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than eight years; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, jail for up to two years, or both; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of reckless driving carries a fine of up to S$5,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, jail for up to three months; or both.

Background

Footage showed a black Saab overtaking a white Mercedes, before running a red light at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

The vehicle then caused a chain collision with six other vehicles, including four cars, a van and a minibus.

The accident claimed the lives of two victims – Afifah Munirah Binte Muhammad Azril, 17, and Norzihan Juwahib, 57. 

Afifah and Norzihan, who were passengers riding in separate vehicles at that time, were conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where they subsequently passed away.

Top photo via Mothership

