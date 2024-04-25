Back

Gardens By The Bay to have 'Northern Lights' in May 2024

Right here in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2024, 02:26 PM

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, which is frequently seen in Norway, Iceland and Finland, is coming to Gardens By The Bay in Singapore.

Yes, the man-made version.

The new light installation, Borealis, will make its debut at Gardens By The Bay on May 5, and is open to visitors for free.

It will run from 9pm to 9:30pm every Saturday and Sunday, and from 8pm to 8:30pm on Mondays.

The light experience created in Singapore is by Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher.

The “aurora”, a visual effect, is formed by passing light from 30 lasers through cloud particles generated by cloud machines mounted on the trunks of the Supertrees in the Supertree Grove.

The visual spectacle is accompanied by a soundtrack by French composer Guillaume Desbois.

Singapore is not the first time the "Northern Lights" have been showcased.

It has been held in 40 cities in Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Asia.

The Northern Lights display will add on to the staple line-up of night activities, such as the nightly Garden Rhapsody light and sound show.

Top photo via Gardens By The Bay

