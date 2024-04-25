Back

Daughter of Chinese steel-&-nickel tycoon buys S'pore bungalow for S$84 million

The property at Bin Tong Park was purchased from a former hedge fund manager.

Matthias Ang | April 25, 2024, 03:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The daughter of a nickel-and-steel tycoon from China has purchased a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at Bin Tong Park for S$84 million.

According to Bloomberg, Xiang Yangyang is the daughter of Xiang Guangda, the founder of Tsingshan Holding Group.

Tsingshan is the world's largest producer of nickel and stainless steel.

The Business Times reported that Xiang Yangyang and her mother, He Xiuqin, are based in Singapore and hold citizenship as well.

Neither Xiang Yangyang nor Tsingshan responded to media requests for comments on the purchase.

Property reportedly has pool, theatre, wine cellar and gym

Bloomberg further cited a property record that stated that the size of the GCB purchased by Xiang Yangyang is 2,612 sq m (28,111 sq ft).

This means that the property works out to about S$2,988 per sq ft.

According to The Business Times, the GCB itself has a total built-up area of 18,000 sq ft and contains a basement, six bedrooms, a pool, a wine cellar, a theatre and a gym, among other features.

The property also has enough space to park eight to 10 cars.

Purchased from a former hedge fund manager

In addition, the property was purchased from a former hedge fund manager involved in the software and application development business, Nitin Sibal, The Business Times reported.

He had purchased the land which the property sits upon in 2020 for S$37.6 million and was responsible for building the property in its current form.

Purchase comes amidst a downturn in luxury property market

Bloomberg further noted that the purchase comes amidst a downturn in Singapore's luxury property market, and referenced the S$2.8 billion money laundering case, as well as high interest rates.

The news of the purchase by Xiang Yangyang came in the wake of an announcement that the wife of Sea co-founder and billionaire Forrest Li, Ma Liqian, is buying a S$42.5 million GCB at Gallop Road.

This GCB sits on a 1,552 sq m (16,706 sq ft) plot of land and is adjacent to a 1,403 sq m (15,102 sq ft) bungalow that her husband bought in 2018 for S$26 million.

Top screenshot via Google Streetview

Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall to close after 30 years

The satay bee hoon secured a spot in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018.

April 25, 2024, 03:11 PM

Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

When you have no money to fly to Seoul, so you go Tanglin Mall instead.

April 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

Gardens By The Bay to have 'Northern Lights' in May 2024

Right here in Singapore.

April 25, 2024, 02:26 PM

ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival after elbowing incident during 1,500m race

The ACS(I) runner won the race, while the HCI runner was disqualified.

April 25, 2024, 01:15 PM

'Facts & Constitution are on our side': S'porean TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expects to prevail against US ban

The nine-month countdown to TikTok's potential ban in the U.S. has started.

April 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

Here’s how cockroach-hybrid robots & other badass innovations help keep you & S’pore safe

Black Mirror, but make it happy.

April 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Pink Moon appears in S'pore sky on Apr. 24, not pink but still pretty

Moon doing moon things.

April 25, 2024, 11:27 AM

Driver, 42, charged with dangerous driving causing death over fatal Tampines accident

Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a mask. His right arm was in a sling.

April 25, 2024, 10:27 AM

S'pore grandma tries to clean toilet seat by coating it in stain remover, ends up staining seat instead

Sh*tty situation.

April 25, 2024, 10:05 AM

20 S'pore motorists, aged 28-51, to be charged with drink driving

If you drink, don't drive.

April 25, 2024, 02:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.