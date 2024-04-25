Back

Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

When you have no money to fly to Seoul, so you go Tanglin Mall instead.

Celeste Ng | April 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

Events

If you've been missing Korea, you might want to head down to Tanglin Mall this week.

Market Blue has returned to our shores with an assortment of Korean goodies.

The Korean fair last popped up in Singapore for a two-day Christmas marketplace in December 2023.

This Spring, the fair will take place till Apr. 28.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Market Blue (@marketblue_official)

Korean street eats

An array of Korean street foods are available at the fair, including snacks, desserts and beverages.

The viral Korean coin bread, which just graced our shores last month, will also be making its return at the marketplace, this time in two flavours: mozzarella and nutella.

@mothership.nova B for Bagel 📍: Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, 01-K38, S449269 📅: Now till Mar. 24, 10am to 9pm 🍴: Mozzarella cheese S$5.50 Red bean S$4.90 Nutella S$4.90 Apple cream S$5.50 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #sgdessert #cheesecoin #koreanfood #koreanbakery #bforbagel #치즈코인 ♬ sour grapes bridge - ‘•.¸♡♡¸.•’

Here's what we tried:

Coin Bread (S$5.50 each)

Nutella (left) and mozzarella (centre). Photos by Celeste Ng.

Bulgogi Fries (S$14.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Chicken Skewers (S$6.50 each)

Soy (top) and sweet and spicy (bottom). Photo by Celeste Ng.

Dak Gang Jeong (S$13.90)

Sweet and spicy (left) and soy (right). Photo by Celeste Ng.

K-Corn Dog (S$5.50)

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Cup Tteokbokki (S$4.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hotteok (S$3.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Cu-Boong (S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

K-Cup Desserts (S$8.90 each)

From left to right: Strawberry, Injeolmi, Matcha, Tiramisu. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Cup-Fruit Punch (S$5.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Spring Matcha Latte (S$6.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

A shopper's haven

In addition to delicious food offerings, the fair has also brought in a wide selection of Korean lifestyle products.

This includes a variety of Korean fashion and beauty brands, such as press-on nail brand Dashing Diva.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Authentic Korean groceries are available for purchase as well, such as kimchi, strawberries, yakgwa (a Korean honey pastry) and mango jellies.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

@mothership.nova KK Mart 📍: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, B1-122, S247933 📅: Apr. 24 to 28, 2024 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 8pm 🍴: Mozzarella Coin Bread S$5.50 Nutella Coin Bread S$5.50 Strawberry K-cup Dessert S$8.90 Injeolmi K-cup Dessert S$8.90 Matcha K-cup Dessert S$8.90 Tiramisu K-cup Dessert S$8.90 Cup Tteokbokki S$4.50 Bulgogi Fries S$14.90 Dak Gang Jeong S$13.90 Chicken Skewers S$6.50 each K-Corn Dog S$5.50 Hotteok S$3.50 Cu-Boong S$5.90 Spring Matcha Latte S$6.50 Cup-Fruit Punch S$5.50 #tiktoksg #cheesecoin #thingstodosg #dateideassg #kkmart #koreanmart #koreanfood #marketblue #tanglinmall #orchard #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat ♬ Baddie - IVE

KK Market

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, #B1-122, S247933

When: Now till Apr. 28

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

