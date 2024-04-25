Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

If you've been missing Korea, you might want to head down to Tanglin Mall this week.
Market Blue has returned to our shores with an assortment of Korean goodies.
The Korean fair last popped up in Singapore for a two-day Christmas marketplace in December 2023.
This Spring, the fair will take place till Apr. 28.
Korean street eats
An array of Korean street foods are available at the fair, including snacks, desserts and beverages.
The viral Korean coin bread, which just graced our shores last month, will also be making its return at the marketplace, this time in two flavours: mozzarella and nutella.
Here's what we tried:
Coin Bread (S$5.50 each)
Bulgogi Fries (S$14.90)
Chicken Skewers (S$6.50 each)
Dak Gang Jeong (S$13.90)
K-Corn Dog (S$5.50)
Cup Tteokbokki (S$4.50)
Hotteok (S$3.50)
Cu-Boong (S$5.90)
K-Cup Desserts (S$8.90 each)
Cup-Fruit Punch (S$5.50)
Spring Matcha Latte (S$6.50)
A shopper's haven
In addition to delicious food offerings, the fair has also brought in a wide selection of Korean lifestyle products.
This includes a variety of Korean fashion and beauty brands, such as press-on nail brand Dashing Diva.
Authentic Korean groceries are available for purchase as well, such as kimchi, strawberries, yakgwa (a Korean honey pastry) and mango jellies.
KK Market
Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, #B1-122, S247933
When: Now till Apr. 28
Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily
Top photos by Celeste Ng.
