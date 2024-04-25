20 S'pore motorists, aged 28-51, to be charged with drink driving

A total of 20 motorists, aged 28 to 51 years, will be charged in court on Apr. 25, 2024 for drink driving offences.

Failed breathalyser tests

The motorists were arrested between January and March 2024 when they failed the breathalyser tests during routine police checks.

One of the motorists will face an additional charge for another traffic offence.

Fell asleep at wheel

For the case involving the additional charge, a 51-year-old man had allegedly left his car in a stationary position in the yellow box, at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 1 and Bedok North Road 1 on Mar. 12, inconveniencing and endangering other road users.

Investigations revealed that the man had driven his car after allegedly consuming alcohol, and fell asleep behind the wheel.

He will be charged for drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others under the Road Traffic Act.

Penalties

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol under carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$20,000, and a jail term up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others carries a fine of up to S$2,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force