Back

20 S'pore motorists, aged 28-51, to be charged with drink driving

If you drink, don't drive.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2024, 02:19 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A total of 20 motorists, aged 28 to 51 years, will be charged in court on Apr. 25, 2024 for drink driving offences.

Failed breathalyser tests

The motorists were arrested between January and March 2024 when they failed the breathalyser tests during routine police checks.

One of the motorists will face an additional charge for another traffic offence.

Fell asleep at wheel

For the case involving the additional charge, a 51-year-old man had allegedly left his car in a stationary position in the yellow box, at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 1 and Bedok North Road 1 on Mar. 12, inconveniencing and endangering other road users.

Investigations revealed that the man had driven his car after allegedly consuming alcohol, and fell asleep behind the wheel.

He will be charged for drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others under the Road Traffic Act.

Penalties

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol under carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$20,000, and a jail term up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others carries a fine of up to S$2,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Handwritten notes left at Tampines accident site provide glimpse of tragedy's impact

The number of flower bouquets laid on the ground has increased over the past three days.

April 25, 2024, 02:06 AM

Biden signs S$130 billion foreign policy bill including TikTok ban into law, starts clock on ByteDance sale

Tick tock, TikTok.

April 25, 2024, 12:59 AM

Fatal Tampines accident: Mercedes driver says he didn't speed up as his mum, 79, & daughter, 13, in car with him

He was trying to catch a glimpse of the Saab's licence plate, he claimed.

April 25, 2024, 12:23 AM

In leaked internal memo, TikTok vows to fight US ban: US media

Not going down without a fight.

April 25, 2024, 12:20 AM

Saab driver, 42, to be charged with dangerous driving causing fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident

He will be handed a total of four charges.

April 24, 2024, 11:51 PM

Chatterbox chicken rice co-founder passes away aged 86

Rest in peace.

April 24, 2024, 11:23 PM

Mitchell Ong allegedly rented car, caught on CCTV footage near place where Audrey Fang's body found

Spanish authorities are building a case on the Singaporean man.

April 24, 2024, 09:12 PM

Jay Chou to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Oct. 11-13

Back again.

April 24, 2024, 08:49 PM

Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 people fall ill

SFA has suspended the outlet's food operations.

April 24, 2024, 08:13 PM

M'sian helicopter crash that left 10 dead was on 3rd practice run for parade: Defence minister

All 10 crew members were aged below 40.

April 24, 2024, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.