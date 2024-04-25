Fatal Tampines accident: Mercedes driver says he didn't speed up as his mum, 79, & daughter, 13, in car with him

A Mercedes was seen travelling along Bedok Reservoir Road on Apr. 22 morning when a Saab overtook it on the right lane before running a red light and causing a six-vehicle accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

A girl, 17, and a woman, 57, died as a result.

In the aftermath of the accident, members of the public have called out the actions of the Mercedes and Saab drivers for travelling at high speeds along a minor road in between residential estates.

On online forums and in comments on social media, the Mercedes driver was accused of speeding up in an apparent attempt to prevent the Saab from overtaking it.

However, the Mercedes driver has since come out to defend himself, telling Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that he did not speed up and that he had family with him at that time.

Wasn't travelling alone

The Mercedes driver, identified only as Yang (transliterated from Chinese), 50, told Shin Min it was impossible for him to do what online commenters claimed he did.

The reason he cited for this was that he had his mother, 79, and daughter, 13, in the car with him at that time.

His mother was in the front seat, while his daughter was in the rear passenger seat.

Yang said: "I was scared when I got hit, and the Saab driver didn't stop. I caught up to him and tried to see the car's licence plate."

"But within a few seconds, the other driver had already rushed past the junction ahead," he said.

Yang said the police had also questioned him if was involved in an altercation with the Saab driver before the crash.

"I said I didn't quarrel with him, let alone race him," Yang said.

He also said he did not put up any post on Reddit, as his English was not good.

The Reddit post was supposedly written from the perspective of the Mercedes driver to explain himself in the aftermath of the accident.

The post has since been deleted.

Background

