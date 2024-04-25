Back

ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival after elbowing incident during 1,500m race

The ACS(I) runner won the race, while the HCI runner was disqualified.

Iain Tan | April 25, 2024, 01:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An athlete from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (ACS(I)) achieved a hard-fought victory in his footrace.

After the race, he bowed to supporters in the stands, but later ended up shoving his Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) rival.

The shove appears to have been brought on by an elbowing incident between the two runners during the A Division Boys' 1,500m event at the National School Games - Track & Field Championships, on Apr. 19.

The HCI runner was disqualified.

The incident

At one point during the race, the two boys were running shoulder-to-shoulder.

In official video coverage of the competition, the ACS(I) athlete can be seen stumbling onto the field next to the track, apparently after getting elbowed by the HCI athlete.

The ACS(I) athlete took several steps on the grass before rejoining the pack.

@mothershipsg Mothership has reached out to MOE for comment. #singapore #sgnews #fypsg #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Mothership

National marathon record holder Soh Rui Yong posted footage of the elbowing incident on Facebook.

In the post's caption, he commended the ACS(I) athlete for overcoming the setback to clinch victory, but criticised the decision to disqualify the HCI athlete, calling it "very wrong and disgraceful".

Soh questioned if the HCI athlete had done anything wrong, saying the ACS(I) runner had "dramatically" entered the infield after the clash of elbows.

He said elbows should be expected to clash "all the time" in 1,500m events.

Addressing the ACS(I) runner, Soh said:

"You’re an athlete. If you’re clashing with an 18 year old distance runner that weighs about 57kg and he manages to knock you that far away with one elbow, you need to do some pushups."

Official race results published by the Singapore Schools Sports Council show that the athlete from HCI was disqualified, but do not state the reason for the decision.

Soh also shared another video showing the post-race shove.

The ACS(I) athlete, who appears to be wearing race bib number 163, is walking in the direction of the stands when he appears to gesticulate at an official.

Screenshot via Soh Rui Yong on Facebook

He then turns around to face his HCI rival, who is apparently wearing race bib number 261.

The two approach each other, and then the ACS(I) athlete places both hands on his rival's chest and delivers a shove.

Screenshot via Soh Rui Yong on Facebook.

Screenshot via Soh Rui Yong on Facebook.

Red-shirted officials can be seen stepping in to separate the two.

In the post's caption, Soh alluded to the "We are not gangsters, we are ACS boys" remark made during an arrest at a KTV last month.

"How about you're both?" he quipped.

Mothership has approached the Ministry of Education for comment.

Top photo via Soh Rui Yong/Facebook

Raffles' banded langur recorded using Eco-Link@BKE for 1st time

Great news.

April 25, 2024, 03:59 PM

Macaque visits cats at building near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Your ex trying to pick up other girls.

April 25, 2024, 03:46 PM

Daughter of Chinese steel-&-nickel tycoon buys S'pore bungalow for S$84 million

The property at Bin Tong Park was purchased from a former hedge fund manager.

April 25, 2024, 03:40 PM

Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall to close after 30 years

The satay bee hoon secured a spot in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018.

April 25, 2024, 03:11 PM

Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

When you have no money to fly to Seoul, so you go Tanglin Mall instead.

April 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

Gardens By The Bay to have 'Northern Lights' in May 2024

Right here in Singapore.

April 25, 2024, 02:26 PM

'Facts & Constitution are on our side': S'porean TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expects to prevail against US ban

The nine-month countdown to TikTok's potential ban in the U.S. has started.

April 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

Here’s how cockroach-hybrid robots & other badass innovations help keep you & S’pore safe

Black Mirror, but make it happy.

April 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Pink Moon appears in S'pore sky on Apr. 24, not pink but still pretty

Moon doing moon things.

April 25, 2024, 11:27 AM

Driver, 42, charged with dangerous driving causing death over fatal Tampines accident

Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a mask. His right arm was in a sling.

April 25, 2024, 10:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.