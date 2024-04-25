ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival after elbowing incident during 1,500m race

An athlete from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (ACS(I)) achieved a hard-fought victory in his footrace.

After the race, he bowed to supporters in the stands, but later ended up shoving his Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) rival.

The shove appears to have been brought on by an elbowing incident between the two runners during the A Division Boys' 1,500m event at the National School Games - Track & Field Championships, on Apr. 19.

The HCI runner was disqualified.

The incident

At one point during the race, the two boys were running shoulder-to-shoulder.

In official video coverage of the competition, the ACS(I) athlete can be seen stumbling onto the field next to the track, apparently after getting elbowed by the HCI athlete.

The ACS(I) athlete took several steps on the grass before rejoining the pack.

National marathon record holder Soh Rui Yong posted footage of the elbowing incident on Facebook.

In the post's caption, he commended the ACS(I) athlete for overcoming the setback to clinch victory, but criticised the decision to disqualify the HCI athlete, calling it "very wrong and disgraceful".

Soh questioned if the HCI athlete had done anything wrong, saying the ACS(I) runner had "dramatically" entered the infield after the clash of elbows.

He said elbows should be expected to clash "all the time" in 1,500m events.

Addressing the ACS(I) runner, Soh said:

"You’re an athlete. If you’re clashing with an 18 year old distance runner that weighs about 57kg and he manages to knock you that far away with one elbow, you need to do some pushups."

Official race results published by the Singapore Schools Sports Council show that the athlete from HCI was disqualified, but do not state the reason for the decision.

Soh also shared another video showing the post-race shove.

The ACS(I) athlete, who appears to be wearing race bib number 163, is walking in the direction of the stands when he appears to gesticulate at an official.

He then turns around to face his HCI rival, who is apparently wearing race bib number 261.

The two approach each other, and then the ACS(I) athlete places both hands on his rival's chest and delivers a shove.

Red-shirted officials can be seen stepping in to separate the two.

In the post's caption, Soh alluded to the "We are not gangsters, we are ACS boys" remark made during an arrest at a KTV last month.

"How about you're both?" he quipped.

Mothership has approached the Ministry of Education for comment.

