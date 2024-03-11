'We're not gangsters, we're ACS Boys' quote made into t-shirts, crafted into song

A man's instinct to invoke the name of his alma mater after his friend was questioned by the Singapore police during a raid at a KTV in Orchard over an illegal e-vaporiser has gone viral.

The man was reportedly with five other men in a private KTV lounge room when the police conducted an anti-vice raid on the establishment.

The police subsequently found an e-vaporiser on one of the men. E-vaporisers are illegal in Singapore.

As the police questioned the man about his e-vaporiser, one of the six non-gangsters raised his voice and said, "We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys."

ACS, which stands for Anglo-Chinese School, is widely perceived to be an elite school, and has produced its fair share of leaders and captains of industry.

It's no wonder the quote itself has been surfing a long viral wave over the weekend, finding itself reproduced in various forms, from t-shirt slogans to song lyrics.

Kicking off with former MFA permanent secretary Bilahari Kausikan who hails from Raffles Institution, the sworn enemy of ACS which is known to maintain a healthy rivalry with ACS.

The quote has also made its way onto apparel.

Here are some pictures found online, but it is not verifiable if they are available for sale.

We're rounding this list off with this catchy AI-produced rock song, which some say is best sung in a KTV lounge:

