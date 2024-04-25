Back

Macaque visits cats at building near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Julia Yee | April 25, 2024, 03:46 PM

As forest fringe animals, macaques often leave their forested habitats to scout their immediate surroundings in search of food.

While out on one of its adventures, a wild macaque got acquainted with some pet cats after it scaled an office building near Bukit Timah Reserve.

@mothershipsg watching me watching you 👀 @mothershiponearth #tiktoksg #singapore #monkey #cats ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Mutual entertainment

A video uploaded onto Xiaohongshu showed the monkey perched on a window ledge and licking the window pane.

Gif via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

On the other side of the glass, a curious cat looked on as the primate scratched its head and appeared to catch something flying in front of it.

Gif via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

The video then cuts to the monkey in front of two other cats.

This time, it seemed more interested in the rubber fixture running down the window, as it fiddled with and nibbled on the strip.

Image via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

One of the cats tried to get in on the action by rubbing its face against the glass and batting it with its paw.

Gif via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

Although the monkey appeared to not respond to the cat, it did raise its hand to a human who tried to interact with it.

Image via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

Was the monkey trying to eat the cats?

Seeing the monkey licking the window and munching on the rubber, some people had a more pessimistic take on the situation.

Comments on TikTok

While there have been claims of other monkeys "torturing" and "kidnapping" cats, cats are not included in a macaque's usual diet.

They primarily feast on fruit, berries, seeds, shoots, flowers, and herbs, as well as smaller animals like insects, eggs, birds and rodents, according to Wild Welfare.

More monkey business

Top images via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu

