Macaque visits cats at building near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

As forest fringe animals, macaques often leave their forested habitats to scout their immediate surroundings in search of food.

While out on one of its adventures, a wild macaque got acquainted with some pet cats after it scaled an office building near Bukit Timah Reserve.

Mutual entertainment

A video uploaded onto Xiaohongshu showed the monkey perched on a window ledge and licking the window pane.

On the other side of the glass, a curious cat looked on as the primate scratched its head and appeared to catch something flying in front of it.

The video then cuts to the monkey in front of two other cats.

This time, it seemed more interested in the rubber fixture running down the window, as it fiddled with and nibbled on the strip.

One of the cats tried to get in on the action by rubbing its face against the glass and batting it with its paw.

Although the monkey appeared to not respond to the cat, it did raise its hand to a human who tried to interact with it.

Was the monkey trying to eat the cats?

Seeing the monkey licking the window and munching on the rubber, some people had a more pessimistic take on the situation.

While there have been claims of other monkeys "torturing" and "kidnapping" cats, cats are not included in a macaque's usual diet.

They primarily feast on fruit, berries, seeds, shoots, flowers, and herbs, as well as smaller animals like insects, eggs, birds and rodents, according to Wild Welfare.

More monkey business

Top images via Lina家的动物园/Xiaohongshu