Woman e-bike rider, 69, collides with bus in Bedok, sent to hospital

A 69-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital following an accident with an SBS Transit bus in Bedok on Apr. 25.

The woman, who rode a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB), was sent to the hospital conscious.

The accident occurred at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Street 2.

A photo of the PAB lying on the road in front of the bus was posted on Facebook, along with a question about whether it would have been safer to cycle on the pedestrian walkway.

The photo shows signage indicating a "shared track" along Bedok Avenue 3.

As some commenters pointed out, the use of PABs, or e-bikes, is allowed on roads, cycling paths, and park connectors, but not on footpaths.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership they were alerted to the accident at about 5:40pm, and that police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the woman was sent to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state.

Cyclist was making right turn

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the accident involved bus service 222, The Straits Times reported.

She said the cyclist was making a right turn at the junction when the accident happened.

No one on the bus was injured, said Wu, adding that the bus driver attended to the cyclist before she was taken to hospital.

She said SBS Transit is investigating the cause of the accident.

The transport company is also trying to contact the cyclist to provide help.

