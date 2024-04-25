Local PMEs now make up 45 per cent of NTUC members: Ng Chee Meng

NTUC will continue to step up efforts to support Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs), as PMEs now make up 45 per cent of their membership base, said NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng on Apr. 25.

Speaking at a media session ahead of Labour Day on May 1, Ng added that this is "quite reflective of the national proportions of PMEs in the workforce".

He estimated that PMEs currently form about 42 per cent of the workforce in Singapore.

While the 45 per cent figure excludes migrant workers and students' part of the NTUC's youth arm, Ng noted that it shows the efforts NTUC has made to represent PMEs is "bearing fruit".

Ng also highlighted actions that NTUC and its affiliated unions have taken to support PMEs and level the playing field.

Understanding the challenges on the ground

Ng noted that in 2021, some 10,000 PMEs were engaged as part of NTUC initiatives to better understand their workplace challenges.

These initiatives were in conjunction with the PME Taskforce jointly set up by NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

Another public engagement, #EveryWorkerMatters conversations in 2023, heard feedback from 42,000 participants.

One issue that was brought up was age-related discrimination for older PMEs, Ng noted.

"People about my age 50s sometimes do feel, with some evidence, that employees are more reluctant to employ a mature teammate, whether it's because of cost of employment [or] other downsides," Ng said.

He added that in the later half of 2024, the Workplace Fairness Legislation, which will address such forms of discrimination, will be debated in Parliament.

Leveling the playing field

Ng also noted that NTUC pushed for the COMPASS (Complementarity Assessment Framework) — a points-based system for Employment Pass qualification — to level the playing field for local PMEs.

Implemented in September 2023, it provides a "transparent, fair and targeted approach for different sectors and industries where PMEs are concerned", Ng said.

Another key area for NTUC was training up professionals in the Human Resource (HR) sector, in collaboration with tripartite partners and the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

These were jobs which Ng had previously said could be "ring-fenced" for local PMEs.

As of Mar. 2024, more than 9,000 HR professionals in Singapore have been thusly certified by IHRP, Ng noted.

Wide range of PMEs helped

Ng said that NTUC has been helping a wider range of PMEs who are in career transitions find job placements.

According to him, these include the likes of an equity adviser, doctor and even a chief operating officer (COO) from a financial firm.

Ng also highlighted NTUC's role in negotiating with Lazada for better severance packages for workers, following the e-commerce firm's retrenchment exercise in January.

He pointed out that NTUC managed to get "good negotiated outcomes" for "not only the rank and file but PMEs in managerial jobs too".

"So whether it's in the space of protection, or whether it's in the [aspects of placement or progression], we hope to do better for the PMEs. And importantly, I hope PMEs will give NTUC a thought and join us so that we can collectively do better for you."

Top image by Mothership