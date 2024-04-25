Back

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo, congratulates him on election win

Vivian called Prabowo a "steadfast friend" of Singapore.

Keyla Supharta | April 25, 2024, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday (Apr. 23) during his four-day working visit to Jakarta, Indonesia.

In a Facebook post dated Apr. 23, Vivian said he congratulated Prabowo on his election victory on behalf of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Prabowo, 72, is the confirmed winner of Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, securing a resounding victory during the election with 58.6 per cent of the total vote.

"[Prabowo] is a patriot with an unwavering commitment to the security and well being of Indonesian citizens," Vivian wrote.

"Steadfast friend" of Singapore

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also described Prabowo as a "steadfast friend" of Singapore.

"Over many decades, [Prabowo] has also made innumerable contributions to building up friendship, understanding and cooperation between our nations."

Vivian, who said that it was an honour to catch up with Prabowo, added that their meeting included discussing the impact of global strategic issues on the region while also reaffirming excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

"There is so much more that Indonesia and Singapore can co-develop in future - especially in green and the digital economy," said Vivian.

Bilateral relations

Meanwhile, Prabowo said he was pleased with bilateral efforts to strengthen defence cooperation, corroborate maritime security, and enhance military capacity and capabilities, Indonesian media Tempo reported.

Doing so would strengthen bilateral relations and play a role in ensuring regional peace and stability.

Prabowo expressed a desire for defence cooperation to significantly increase, and for it to be mutually beneficial for both Singapore and Indonesia.

Prabowo also expressed his desire for the two countries to continue developing partnerships guided by the principles of "mutual respect, trust, and mutual prosperity".

Four-day working visit in Jakarta

Vivian is in Jakarta, Indonesia, from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26 for a four-day working visit.

During his visit, Vivian hosted lunch for the Arsari Group Chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo and his daughter Sara Djojohadikusumo, who is the vice chairperson for the Gerindra political party.

Prabowo is the founder of Gerindra.

He also met with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Vivian also met with former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, whom he has known for 20 years.

He also met with former Governor of Jakarta and 2024 Indonesian Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan.

Vivian also met with former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri, whom he called "a treasured friend of Singapore".

PM Lee & DPM Wong meet Luhut

Meanwhile, PM Lee met with the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the Istana on Apr. 23.

In a Facebook post dated Apr. 23, PM Lee said that Luhut was Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore from 1999 to 2000.

PM Lee also acknowledged Luhut's role in the conclusion of the Expanded Framework Agreements between Singapore and Indonesia covering airspace, defence, and extradition. The agreement took effect in March 2024.

PM Lee also shared that Singapore is working closely with Luhut's office on "new and emerging areas of cooperation" which includes healthcare, renewable energy, and sustainability.

These will create new opportunities for Singapore and Indonesia, while also deepening interdependence between the two countries.

"I thanked Pak Luhut for his contributions to and support for bilateral relations over the years, and assured him Singapore would continue to deepen the relationship," said PM Lee.

Luhut also met with DPM Wong, where the two discussed "new opportunities for cooperation" such as Carbon Capture Storage and agriculture.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (@luhut.pandjaitan)

Top image from KEMHAN.

M'sian man, 23, became millionaire at 19, sold crackers & sneakers before going into pet food & vitamins

Started from the bottom, now he's here.

April 25, 2024, 05:35 PM

Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free pratas to anyone who wears Everton, Liverpool, or Man U jerseys

Because Everton 2 Liverpool 0.

April 25, 2024, 05:20 PM

Raffles' banded langur recorded using Eco-Link@BKE for 1st time

Great news.

April 25, 2024, 03:59 PM

Macaque visits cats at building near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Your ex trying to pick up other girls.

April 25, 2024, 03:46 PM

Daughter of Chinese steel-&-nickel tycoon buys S'pore bungalow for S$84 million

The property at Bin Tong Park was purchased from a former hedge fund manager.

April 25, 2024, 03:40 PM

Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall to close after 30 years

The satay bee hoon secured a spot in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018.

April 25, 2024, 03:11 PM

Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

When you have no money to fly to Seoul, so you go Tanglin Mall instead.

April 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

Gardens By The Bay to have 'Northern Lights' in May 2024

Right here in Singapore.

April 25, 2024, 02:26 PM

ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival after elbowing incident during 1,500m race

The ACS(I) runner won the race, while the HCI runner was disqualified.

April 25, 2024, 01:15 PM

'Facts & Constitution are on our side': S'porean TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expects to prevail against US ban

The nine-month countdown to TikTok's potential ban in the U.S. has started.

April 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.