Vivian Balakrishnan meets Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo, congratulates him on election win

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday (Apr. 23) during his four-day working visit to Jakarta, Indonesia.

In a Facebook post dated Apr. 23, Vivian said he congratulated Prabowo on his election victory on behalf of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Prabowo, 72, is the confirmed winner of Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, securing a resounding victory during the election with 58.6 per cent of the total vote.

"[Prabowo] is a patriot with an unwavering commitment to the security and well being of Indonesian citizens," Vivian wrote.

"Steadfast friend" of Singapore

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also described Prabowo as a "steadfast friend" of Singapore.

"Over many decades, [Prabowo] has also made innumerable contributions to building up friendship, understanding and cooperation between our nations."

Vivian, who said that it was an honour to catch up with Prabowo, added that their meeting included discussing the impact of global strategic issues on the region while also reaffirming excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

"There is so much more that Indonesia and Singapore can co-develop in future - especially in green and the digital economy," said Vivian.

Bilateral relations

Meanwhile, Prabowo said he was pleased with bilateral efforts to strengthen defence cooperation, corroborate maritime security, and enhance military capacity and capabilities, Indonesian media Tempo reported.

Doing so would strengthen bilateral relations and play a role in ensuring regional peace and stability.

Prabowo expressed a desire for defence cooperation to significantly increase, and for it to be mutually beneficial for both Singapore and Indonesia.

Prabowo also expressed his desire for the two countries to continue developing partnerships guided by the principles of "mutual respect, trust, and mutual prosperity".

Four-day working visit in Jakarta

Vivian is in Jakarta, Indonesia, from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26 for a four-day working visit.

During his visit, Vivian hosted lunch for the Arsari Group Chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo and his daughter Sara Djojohadikusumo, who is the vice chairperson for the Gerindra political party.

Prabowo is the founder of Gerindra.

He also met with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Vivian also met with former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, whom he has known for 20 years.

He also met with former Governor of Jakarta and 2024 Indonesian Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan.

Vivian also met with former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri, whom he called "a treasured friend of Singapore".

PM Lee & DPM Wong meet Luhut

Meanwhile, PM Lee met with the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the Istana on Apr. 23.

In a Facebook post dated Apr. 23, PM Lee said that Luhut was Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore from 1999 to 2000.

PM Lee also acknowledged Luhut's role in the conclusion of the Expanded Framework Agreements between Singapore and Indonesia covering airspace, defence, and extradition. The agreement took effect in March 2024.

PM Lee also shared that Singapore is working closely with Luhut's office on "new and emerging areas of cooperation" which includes healthcare, renewable energy, and sustainability.

These will create new opportunities for Singapore and Indonesia, while also deepening interdependence between the two countries.

"I thanked Pak Luhut for his contributions to and support for bilateral relations over the years, and assured him Singapore would continue to deepen the relationship," said PM Lee.

Luhut also met with DPM Wong, where the two discussed "new opportunities for cooperation" such as Carbon Capture Storage and agriculture.

Top image from KEMHAN.