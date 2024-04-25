Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free pratas to anyone who wears Everton, Liverpool, or Man U jerseys

You know it is a good day when you get to eat free prata in Singapore.

For some, the day already started pretty well when Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 in a Premier League match on Apr. 25.

To celebrate this Merseyside derby that ended with Liverpool going down, Springleaf Prata Place is giving away two free pratas to anyone who shows up at any of its 13 outlets in an Everton, Liverpool, or Manchester United jersey.

The one-day offer was put up on social media at about 11:30am, giving diners about half a day to put on their favourite football jerseys and heading down to the nearest Springleaf Prata Place outlet.

The illustrated chef in the marketing material was in an Everton jersey.

This is not the first time that prata is given for free by the prata chain.

