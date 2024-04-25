Back

Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free pratas to anyone who wears Everton, Liverpool, or Man U jerseys

Because Everton 2 Liverpool 0.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2024, 05:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

You know it is a good day when you get to eat free prata in Singapore.

For some, the day already started pretty well when Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 in a Premier League match on Apr. 25.

To celebrate this Merseyside derby that ended with Liverpool going down, Springleaf Prata Place is giving away two free pratas to anyone who shows up at any of its 13 outlets in an Everton, Liverpool, or Manchester United jersey.

The one-day offer was put up on social media at about 11:30am, giving diners about half a day to put on their favourite football jerseys and heading down to the nearest Springleaf Prata Place outlet.

The illustrated chef in the marketing material was in an Everton jersey.

This is not the first time that prata is given for free by the prata chain.

Top photos via Springleaf Prata Place & Liverpool FC Facebook pages

Raffles' banded langur recorded using Eco-Link@BKE for 1st time

Great news.

April 25, 2024, 03:59 PM

Macaque visits cats at building near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Your ex trying to pick up other girls.

April 25, 2024, 03:46 PM

Daughter of Chinese steel-&-nickel tycoon buys S'pore bungalow for S$84 million

The property at Bin Tong Park was purchased from a former hedge fund manager.

April 25, 2024, 03:40 PM

Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall to close after 30 years

The satay bee hoon secured a spot in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018.

April 25, 2024, 03:11 PM

Viral Korean coin bread returning to S'pore for Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall till Apr. 28

When you have no money to fly to Seoul, so you go Tanglin Mall instead.

April 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

Gardens By The Bay to have 'Northern Lights' in May 2024

Right here in Singapore.

April 25, 2024, 02:26 PM

ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival after elbowing incident during 1,500m race

The ACS(I) runner won the race, while the HCI runner was disqualified.

April 25, 2024, 01:15 PM

'Facts & Constitution are on our side': S'porean TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expects to prevail against US ban

The nine-month countdown to TikTok's potential ban in the U.S. has started.

April 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

Here’s how cockroach-hybrid robots & other badass innovations help keep you & S’pore safe

Black Mirror, but make it happy.

April 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Pink Moon appears in S'pore sky on Apr. 24, not pink but still pretty

Moon doing moon things.

April 25, 2024, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.