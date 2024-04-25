Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall to close after 30 years

Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon, located at Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre, will close on Apr. 30, 2024.

Stallholders Ng Kim Song and his daughter Adeline Ng announced on Facebook on Apr. 23 that they made the “difficult decision” to shut down suddenly, as the stalls have been sold.

The satay bee hoon stall is currently located at #01-41, with its former stall at #01-236.

Ran the business for the past 30 years

Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon is owned by Ng Kim Song, who has been running the business for the past 30 years.

His satay bee hoon earned a spot in the Bib Gourmand selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2018, where they described the gravy to be "a rich and nutty gravy that ties in all the flavours and textures on the plate".

Ng would spend his off days roasting peanuts, removing the skins and grinding the nuts to create his own satay sauce.

He told Michelin he omitted cuttlefish from his dish to keep his price low.

A quick search on Google reviews showed that the price of a plate of satay bee hoon remained at S$3 in 2023, though an upsize is available for S$4.

“Good news to share in the near future”

Despite the approaching closure, Ng’s daughter, speaking on behalf of her father, told followers to continue to follow their Facebook page.

“We might have good news to share in the near future. Hope we will meet again!” she said.

She also said they would like to express their appreciation to their customers “for their trust and support over the years” and thanked them for being part of their journey.

Top image via Google Maps