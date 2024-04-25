Thailand heatstroke kills 30, govt warns Bangkok could feel like more than 52°C

A total of 30 people in Thailand have passed away from heatstroke between Jan. 1 and Apr. 17, 2024, the Thai health ministry said on Apr. 24.

This figure is comparable to the death toll in 2023, where a total of 37 people passed away.

And 2023 was supposed to be the planet's warmest year on record.

Bangkok's heat index "extremely dangerous"

The Thai government on Apr. 25 issued several fresh warnings across the country about the scorching hot weather, AFP reported.

In the Thai capital, Bangkok recorded 40.1°C on Apr. 24, with similar levels forecast for Apr. 25, but the weather reportedly felt like more than 52°C.

This is based on Bangkok's heat index, which was expected to rise to above 52°C, and climb to the "extremely dangerous" level.

The heat index measures how hot the weather actually feels to the human body, based on humidity and temperature.

Bangkok's current heat index is higher than what was reported in 2023, when the heat index soared as high as 50.2°C.

In light of this, Bangkok city authorities issued an extreme heat warning in a Facebook post.

"Warning: the heat index today is 'extremely dangerous'. Please avoid activities outdoors," CNA quoted Bangkok city authority's environment department saying.

As the hot weather conditions are expected to persist in the coming days, the Thai government has urged people to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and exercise indoors to avoid heatstroke.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control deputy director-general told AFP that officials were urging elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions, including obesity, to stay indoors and drink water regularly.

El Niño worsening weather condition

While April is typically the hottest time of the year in Thailand and Southeast Asia, the El Niño weather pattern has exacerbated weather conditions.

El Niño, a large-scale climate phenomenon over the tropical Pacific Ocean, typically brings drier and warmer weather to much of Southeast Asia, but may also cause heavy rains or extreme weather events in other parts of the world.

Southeast Asian countries are feeling the heat and Thailand is no exception.

Most regions in the country will experience "very hot" weather in the coming week, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's seven-day forecast on Apr. 25.

Maximum temperatures could range between 41°C to 44°C for the week from Apr. 25 to May 1.

