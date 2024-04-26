Back

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 1st quarter of 2024 surpasses pre-Covid level by 0.5%

Its top market for the quarter is China.

Seri Mazliana | April 26, 2024, 02:21 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Passenger traffic at the Singapore Changi Airport increased by 0.5 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a Apr. 25 media release that the airport recorded 16.5 million passenger movements between January to March 2024, exceeding numbers in the first quarter of 2019.

Starting the year strong

The airport's top five markets for the quarter were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand.

CAG said the airport handled 5.43 million passenger movements in January, or 96 per cent of traffic in January 2019.

5.35 million movements were recorded in February 2024, amounting to 104 per cent in February 2019 while 5.73 million passenger movements were recorded in March 2024, or 101 per cent of traffic in March 2019.

The significant increase in passenger traffic was attributed to the mutual 30-day visa-exemption arrangement between Singapore and China, which was launched on Feb. 9, 2024.

It has boosted travel between the two countries, propelling China as Changi’s top market for the quarter.

Among the top 10 cities that surpassed Q1 2019 by more than 10 per cent are Denpasar (Bali), Manila, Taipei, Seoul and Shanghai.

CAG executive vice president for air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat said the quarter's overall traffic increase was "boosted by the hosting of many music concerts in Singapore and the relaxing of visa requirements between China and Singapore".

Lim said: "Our goal is to achieve 100% traffic recovery this year. We will also introduce new airline brands and destinations to Singapore.”

World's third busiest airport

In 2023, Changi Airport was the world’s fifth busiest airport by international passenger volume, reported Airports Council International.

The airport is the world’s third busiest international airport by seat capacity in March and April 2024, according to a report by OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited.

Changi Airport has also commenced two new passenger service routes, including Air Canada’s Vancouver-Singapore service launched on Apr. 4 and Singapore Airlines’ Singapore-Brussels service launched on Apr. 5.

On Apr. 15, Singapore-based low-cost carrier Scoot received its first Embraer jets, which will allow the airline to service more destinations.

Changi Airport sees the operation of 95 airlines servicing more than 6,800 weekly flights to 153 cities in 48 countries and territories all over the world as at Apr. 1, 2024.

Top photo via Changi Airport/Facebook

NTUC championed workers' interests in 'fair & just manner' during Lazada layoffs: Ng Chee Meng

"We did it with the day after in mind," he said.

April 25, 2024, 10:45 PM

Local PMEs now make up 45 per cent of NTUC members: Ng Chee Meng

Ng highlighted actions that NTUC and its affiliated unions have taken to support PMEs and level the playing field.

April 25, 2024, 10:29 PM

M'sia Anti-Corruption Commission confirms Mahathir is under investigation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that Mahathir's probe had implicated his two sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani Mahathir.

April 25, 2024, 09:19 PM

Anwar denies Bloomberg report that M'sia is considering opening a casino in Johor's Forest City

Anwar has dismissed the rumours as "lies".

April 25, 2024, 09:05 PM

Thailand heatstroke kills 30, govt warns Bangkok could feel like more than 52°C

Yikes.

April 25, 2024, 06:38 PM

Punggol F&B home business tells Grab riders to cancel orders or clean toilets if they 'cannot wait'

The signs also instructed delivery riders to "wait patiently" and suggested them to "learn to wait".

April 25, 2024, 06:25 PM

Of laughter & tears: Watching Hirzi Zulkiflie's 'Raya-naissance' comedy show as a S'porean Gen Z

Disclaimer: I didn't know who he was before this show.

April 25, 2024, 06:16 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo, congratulates him on election win

Vivian called Prabowo a "steadfast friend" of Singapore.

April 25, 2024, 06:02 PM

M'sian man, 23, became millionaire at 19, sold crackers & sneakers before going into pet food & vitamins

Started from the bottom, now he's here.

April 25, 2024, 05:35 PM

Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free pratas to anyone who wears Everton, Liverpool, or Man U jerseys

Because Everton 2 Liverpool 0.

April 25, 2024, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.