M'sia Anti-Corruption Commission confirms Mahathir is under investigation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, is currently under investigation.

This is in relation to the ongoing anti-graft probe involving his sons and another former Malaysian minister.

Speaking at a press conference in Gua Musang, Kelantan on Apr. 25, MACC chief Azam Baki said that MACC orders issued to Mahathir’s sons Mokhzani and Mirzan to declare their assets were related to the probe, Malaysiakini reported.

Azam did not reveal the specific allegations against Mahathir and said that MACC intends to carry out investigations first before providing more details in due course.

Mahathir's probe "implicated sons": MACC

The MACC chief said that in the course of the Mahathir probe, his two sons, Mirzan Mahathir, 65, and Mokhzani Mahathir, 63, were also "implicated".

In January 2024, MACC ordered the two men to declare their assets dating to 1981, the year Mahathir became prime minister.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper The Star, they were given a 30-day extension by the MACC on Feb. 16, 2024.

Mahathir had previously claimed on Apr. 16 that a notice sent by MACC which was sent to Mirzan indicated that he had committed an offence under Section 23 of the MACC Act.

Mirzan and Mokhzani had also claimed in an interview on Mar. 23 that their father is the "primary suspect" of the MACC investigation.

On Jan. 29, former Malaysian Finance Minister and long-time Mahathir ally, Daim Zainuddin was charged by MACC with at least one charge of failing to declare properties said to belong to him and his wife.

Top photo via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook